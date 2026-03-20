The Montrose Center “Bringin’ in the Green” 2026

March 12, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMarch 20, 2026Last Updated: March 23, 2026
1 minute read

The 34th annual “Bringin’ in the Green” celebration once again brought together Houston’s philanthropic community for a festive evening in support of the Montrose Center. Hosted at the home of Chris Robinson, alongside committee members Luis Adame, Paul Brockman, and Scott Greenwood, the St. Patrick’s Day-inspired gathering blended celebration with purpose.

Guests enjoyed an open bar and gourmet hors d’oeuvres while mingling throughout the evening, while a luxury silent auction featuring high-end items added to the event’s festive energy. Dressed in vibrant shades of green, attendees fully embraced the spirit of the occasion while advancing a shared goal: supporting the Montrose Center’s vital programs and services. By the end of the night, the generosity of donors and guests had helped raise $59,624 for the organization.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMarch 20, 2026Last Updated: March 23, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Check Also
Close
Back to top button