The Montrose Center “Bringin’ in the Green” 2026

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The 34th annual “Bringin’ in the Green” celebration once again brought together Houston’s philanthropic community for a festive evening in support of the Montrose Center. Hosted at the home of Chris Robinson, alongside committee members Luis Adame, Paul Brockman, and Scott Greenwood, the St. Patrick’s Day-inspired gathering blended celebration with purpose.

Guests enjoyed an open bar and gourmet hors d’oeuvres while mingling throughout the evening, while a luxury silent auction featuring high-end items added to the event’s festive energy. Dressed in vibrant shades of green, attendees fully embraced the spirit of the occasion while advancing a shared goal: supporting the Montrose Center’s vital programs and services. By the end of the night, the generosity of donors and guests had helped raise $59,624 for the organization.