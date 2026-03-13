Three SUVs Leading the Charge for 2026

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For 2026, Sport Utility Vehicles are very popular and evolving to become smarter, greener, and more versatile. Technology is now standard with an emphasis on safety, multiple features, and the growing focus on sustainability. Meanwhile, the car world is experiencing difficulties with hybrid technology, high prices, quality, and consumer indifference to electric vehicles.

2026 Toyota Forerunner

Toyota introduced the all-new Forerunner in 2025. This latest interpretation arrives with a new edgy body-on-frame architecture, standard turbocharged and available hybrid i-4 engines. The interior has been modernized with digital displays and improved driver assist features.

The 2026 Forerunner features a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, offering standard RWD and 4WD available or included, depending on the trim you choose. Fuel economy will range from 20mpg city to 24-26 highway.

Standard technology included is an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with a 7.0-inch driver’s display, but the higher end models come with 14.0-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s display.

The 2026 Forerunner is offered in a wide variety of trims/models ranging from the base SR5 at $43,365 up to the Limited Forerunner 4WD at 59,995.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker

Subaru introduces the latest electric vehicle for 2026 with the new mid-size EV SUV known as the Trailseeker. This larger electric SUV offers another tried and true vehicle to go explore the wilderness as soon as possible.

The Trailseeker is offered in all-wheel drive, and power is delivered through two electric motors, which are good for 375 horsepower. As the name implies, this vehicle has 8.5 inches of ground clearance and a variety of drive modes as you explore the back country. EPA estimates for the Trailseeker are 126 MPGe city (miles per gallon of gas equivalent), 107 MPGe highway, and 117 MPGe combined.

The Trailseeker offers a wide range of standard driver-assistance features, including forward collision warning and automated emergency braking.

The base Premium trim starts at $34,995, the Limited starts at $41,715, and the Touring is offered at $43,395.

2026 Lincoln Navigator

For 2026, Lincoln continues the blending of modern technology with the large eight-passenger, opulent, and extremely comfortable Navigator. This latest SUV is full-size by all measures and even includes a long-wheelbase version, adding even more cargo room.

Technology begins with the 48-inch panoramic screen that serves as the driver’s instrument cluster and passenger data and entertainment focal point. The Navigator offers heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats as well as hands-free driving capability as standard equipment. A 440-hp twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 with standard all-wheel drive provides the responsive power and performance of the Navigator. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway with a combined 17 mpg.

The Navigator is offered in 4 trims ranging from the Premiere at $94,890 up to the Black Label at $122,420, which includes complimentary maintenance for 4 years or 50,000 miles.