From Viral Content to Real Life Community, LesbianLand Takes Off

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

At the center of LesbianLand, a name garnering tens of thousands of followers online, is one goal: “to make queer folks feel seen, entertained, and held.” Sydney Mack and Racquel Simone are the Houston-based couple who started it all.

“We met through a mutual friend and basically just slowly started hanging out and going on trips together, and whatnot,” Sydney explains. “And on one of those trips, we got even closer than we thought we would ever get.”

Before starting LesbianLand together, Sydney and Racquel were far from unfamiliar with the public eye. “Racquel started posting TikToks of us that kept going viral. So then we were like, Okay, well let’s start a couple’s page. And we grew from there,” says Sydney.

The couple have since hosted dating shows such as Pop It or Top It, a sapphic spin on a concept commonly associated with heterosexual relationship content online, and Matchmaking with AI, where singles test whether AI has the power to supplement dating apps. They have also organized events in Houston (and recently one in Los Angeles), collaborating with other lesbian social groups to create a sapphic community transcending state lines. That event was a particular highlight for LesbianLand as it accrued over 700 RSVPs.

It is no wonder LesbianLand has become a huge success. With the brand turning a year old soon, it is a testament to the need for sapphic spaces not only in Houston but all over the United States.

Luckily, Sydney and Racquel are a match in every way possible, with their personal endeavors meshing together to create a harmonious balance, not only in their relationship but as business partners.

“I grew up in pageants and doing singing and acting,” Racquel says. “After that, I actually started two companies—a swimwear line (Destination Swimwear) and a production company (Feed the Soul Productions).”

Sydney, however, has a more technical background. “When we met, I had a 9-to-5—and I still have a 9-to-5. I originally was in IT a few years ago, and now I’m on the HR side of things. I also have my real estate license.”

The combination works very well for the couple, as they are attuned to what the other’s strengths are while working together on projects they know are fulfilling to one another and their community.

“I’m very tech-savvy, so I definitely handle most of that and the finances,” explains Sydney. “Racquel has a very extroverted personality so she takes care of the face-to-face partnerships we have, such as communication with photographers, videographers, venue managers, and stuff like that. We’re both involved in all sides of the business, but those are our strong points so we try to split the work that way. We’re just two busy women, and content creation and LesbianLand has definitely taken over. We hope it takes over more so that can be our primary job.”

Among their other goals is the aspiration to have their own bar, and they believe traveling and creating even more connections within the United States will get them there.

So far, LesbianLand has had a huge impact on Houston’s sapphic community as well as others around the country, accumulating almost thirteen thousand followers on TikTok and twenty-four thousand on Instagram. Sydney and Racquel are aware of their popularity, and use it as their motivation to create more events.

“There’s so many people of color and so many queer people in Houston, and they are just dying for community and wanting more creative and intimate events. We’re providing that for the community,” says Racquel.

For more info, visit welcometolesbianland.com