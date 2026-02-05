Three Hearts, One Home: A Houston Throuple Rewrites the Script

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For Stanley Lewis, David Alviar, and Jesse Thompson, love didn’t arrive with a dramatic declaration or a neatly defined starting line. Instead, it evolved organically with a level of intention that feels both deeply personal and quietly radical. As a Houston-based throuple, the three men offer a poignant and powerful counterpoint to the idea that love must follow a single binary script to be real, lasting, or fulfilling.

Stanley and David’s story began years before Jesse entered the picture. “David and I met in college. We were both at UT and on the rowing team there,” Stanley says. “We’ve been together for 11 years.” Their relationship weathered breakups, reconciliations, and moves, eventually landing them in Houston.

Jesse entered their orbit during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I met them at the gym, but separately,” Jesse explains. “When I met Stanley, I actually thought David was dating someone else at the gym.” What followed was a year-and-a-half of friendship that included traveling together, sharing meals, and building trust—all before anything romantic entered the equation.

“Then, four years ago, it shifted,” Stanley recalls. “We went from being friends to being like, ‘I think we’re dating Jessie.’” There was no formal proclamation or grand gesture to mark the transition. “I don’t know if there’s a line in the sand,” David says. What mattered wasn’t labeling the relationship, but recognizing what already felt true.

Despite the common assumptions people have, this throuple is anything but unstructured or unintentional. “We just talk about freaking everything,” Stanley says.

Jesse agrees, noting that if there’s miscommunication between Stanley and David, he’s there as a third party who can mediate.

David adds that navigating life’s larger challenges together, from layoffs to building a cabin in West Texas, has reinforced a shared belief that they can problem-solve anything.

Each man brings something distinct to the relationship. Stanley describes himself as “flighty,” while David sees him as “energetic and bouncy.” Jesse and David, by contrast, are “grounded and very good at decision making,” Stanley asserts.

Their differences don’t divide them, and they tend to balance one another. “We cross-pollinate little interests,” David explains. “It’s okay if people have separate interests. In relationships, you enable your partner to do what they really want.”

That sense of balance has reshaped how they think about love itself. “Disney lied to us about finding this perfect person, and they’re going to be your everything,” David points out. “It’s really hard to put all that expectation on someone.” Being in a throuple, he adds, allows support to be shared rather than concentrated. This is something that became especially clear when his mother passed away recently. “They’re rotating, going up to Montana to be with me during that,” David says, reflecting on the depth of care they provide one another.

For Jesse, the biggest adjustment has been logistical rather than emotional. “The world is really set up for pairs of two,” he says, pointing to everything from hotel and Airbnb bookings to plus-one invitations.

Even so, the structure of their relationship has proven flexible rather than fragile. “We all have our couple relationships, too,” David notes. “It’s not two and one. The triangle is complete.”

Visibility has played an unexpected role in their journey. David jokes that they’ve “weaponized it,” sharing their relationship openly to invite conversation rather than deflect it. From seemingly conservative West Texas couples to yacht club members decades their senior, the response has largely been curiosity and acceptance.

Stanley was especially surprised. “My family took us coming out as a throuple so much better than they took me coming out as being gay,” he says.

Challenges do arise, including moments of jealousy, but they’re addressed head-on. “You have to talk about it,” Stanley asserts. “There’s times where I say, ‘I know it’s irrational. I know it doesn’t make sense. But this is how I’m currently feeling.’”

Moreover, Jesse emphasizes the role of time in building shared history, while David offers a guiding philosophy: “Understanding someone is an action that involves discomfort.”

In the quieter moments, love shows up in small, deliberate ways such as Jesse’s homemade pasta, Stanley’s meticulously tended houseplants, and the trio’s intentional end-of-day couch cuddles. “I try to make them laugh every day,” Stanley adds with a beaming smile.

Commitment, for them, isn’t defined by a marriage license. “That piece of paper doesn’t mean jack shit to me,” Stanley states. Instead, it’s about showing up and helping one another make dreams tangible.

“If someone tells you they want to hike the Appalachian Trail, how do you make that happen for them?” David asks. “That’s what commitment looks like to me.”

Looking ahead, they hope everyone can gain a broader understanding of what love can look like. “There’s not just one way to do something,” Stanley says.

“There are more complex, more supportive structures,” David adds. “It doesn’t have to just be the same legal structures that we grew up with.”

“Don’t let somebody else’s definition of a relationship be the only script that you’re going after,” Jesse agrees.

For Stanley, David, and Jesse, love isn’t about defying norms. It’s about intentionally choosing one another every day, in a way that feels honest, sustainable, and deeply human.