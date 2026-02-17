Dr. Ronald Jerry LaCarna January 31, 1945 – February 3, 2026

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Dr. Ronald Jerry LaCarna, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas, on February 3, 2026.

Though he spent his later years in Houston, Ronald’s roots remained firmly in Louisiana. A distinguished alumnus of Louisiana State University Agricultural and Mechanical College, Ronald earned both his degree in Electrical Engineering and his Doctor of Philosophy in 1977. He went on to a respected career in teaching Electrical Engineering. He then decided to move to Houston, Texas, to pursue an aerospace career, where he contributed to the NASA Space Shuttle program under contract with McDonnell Douglas and later United Space Alliance (USA). He was widely admired for his technical excellence and thoughtful approach to his work.

Ronald shared many meaningful years in Houston with his partner, Raymond T. Brewin (1949–1995). Together, they built a rewarding and loving life until Raymond’s passing. They were members of many LGBTQ and community-based groups.

In January 1996, Ronald met Philip Agler, and they were inseparable from their first date on January 19. They married on July 11, 2015. Philip remained by Ronald’s side through every season of life with deep devotion and care.

Beyond his professional life, Ronald found great joy in music, nature, and service. He sang for many years with the Montrose Singers and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston, known today as Pride Chorus Houston. He was later joined by Philip, until health concerns led them both to step down in 2017.

An avid gardener, Ronald took particular pleasure in tending his garden and caring for birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds.

Raised in the Catholic tradition, Ronald later found his spiritual home in the Unitarian Universalist faith. He was a devoted member of the Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church (BAUUC), where he served for many years as a greeter and was known as a warm and welcoming presence.

Ronald was preceded in death by his partner, Raymond T. Brewin; his parents, James LaCarna and Francis Jerome LaCarna; and his brother, Bill LaCarna.

He is survived by his husband, Philip Agler of Houston; his eldest brother, John LaCarna of Baton Rouge; his niece, Tara LaCarna; and many friends, fellow singers, colleagues, and congregants who will remember his gentle spirit and brilliant mind.

Viewing will be at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday, February 19th 4pm to 8pm, catered reception from 5pm to 7pm, and funeral service Friday, February 20th 10am.

Graveside services and interment will be officiated by Rev. Katie McQuage-Loukas and held at St. Joseph Abbey in Covington, Louisiana, where Ronald will be laid to rest alongside Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ronald’s memory to the Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church or Pride Chorus Houston.