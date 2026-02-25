Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 26 – March 1

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, February 26

Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 10 years of impact with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce with a glittering rooftop anniversary reception in the rooftop penthouse at POST HTX. 401 Franklin St. 5:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 27

RPDR Watch Party at Varsity Bar

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Gia LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at Varsity Bar. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

Mae Martin: The Possum at Cullen Performance Hall

Award-winning comedian, producer, writer, actor, podcast host, and singer-songwriter Mae Martin brings their stand-up tour, The Possum, to UH’s Cullen Performance Hall. 4300 University Dr. 7:30 p.m.

BRÜT Presents Sinners Ball at Rich’s Houston

BRÜT takes over Rich’s Houston with Sinners Ball, a night where desire isn’t explained or judged, bad decisions feel good, and restraint disappears. Featuring DJs Dan Darlington and Stepheb Jusko. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 28

TMAH presents All You Can Wear Clothing Swap

Kick off the new year by clearing out your closet and updating your wardrobe. This event is open to Houston’s entire transgender community. Proceeds benefit the Transmasculine Alliance Houston surgery fund. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m.

Houston Gaymers Takeover at the Ripcord

The Houston Gaymers close out Mardi Gras season with a Takeover at the Ripcord featuring 2XKO and other favorites including Super Smash, Just Dance, and Mario Kart World. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Eliad Cohen at South Beach Houston

International superstar Producer/DJ Eliad Cohen returns to South Beach Houston. Resident DJ Joe Ross opens at 9 p.m. 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Sunday, March 1

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Dynasty Banks hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Barry Mii Dandy, Mari Jane, and Jazell Barbie Royale. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

MSLA Opening Day Celebration

Montrose Softball League Association kicks off its Spring 2026 season with an Opening Ceremony including the national anthem, first pitch, moment of silence honoring members lost this year, and a league-wide group photo. Wayne Gray Sports Complex. 5200 E Rd, Baytown. 12 noon.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Sunday, March 8

Allies in Hope 2026 Walk to End HIV

For 37 years, the Walk to End HIV has united Greater Houston in a shared commitment to compassion, resilience, and action. Hosted by Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, this longstanding community tradition advances the fight against HIV while supporting a broader mission centered on equity, dignity, and care. 1000 Bagby St. 10 a.m.

Rodeo Brunch at Postino Montrose

Postino Montrose hosts a Rodeo Brunch benefitting Out at the Rodeo featuring live DJ entertainment, delicious food, and exciting giveaways throughout the event. 805 Pacific St. 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 12

Bringin’ in the Green 2026

Join hosts Luis Adame and Chris Robertson, and Paul Brockman and Scott Greenwood, for the 34th annual Bringin’ in the Green benefiting the Montrose Center. With open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of luxury items, this is one St. Patrick’s Day party you don’t want to miss. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2026

This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day featuring the Queens of the Rodeo Drag show, giveaways, delicious food, and electrifying DJs spinning. Houston Rodeo Champion Wine Garden. 5 p.m.

73rd Diana Awards

The Diana Foundation hosts their 73rd annual awards gala celebrating laughter, legacy, and LGBTQ excellence. The event brings together friends, community leaders, and Diana members for an unforgettable night of glamour, entertainment, and good old-fashioned fun. The Motorclub, 4245 Richmond Ave. 6 p.m.

