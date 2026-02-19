Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 19 – 22

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, February 19

Pink Pony Pearl Gets Heated

Out at the Rodeo’s Pink Pony Pearl, a one-of-a-kind queer night at Pearl Bar, returns with HEAT in celebration of all things Heated Rivalry. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 20

RPDR Watch Party at Play Nightlife

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Rachel B*tchface hosts a viewing party each week at Play Nightlife. 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Heated Rivalry Jockstar Rave at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston hosts DJ’s Michael Medrano & Gregory Dillon for a night of party boy anthems. Sports attire encouraged but not required. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 21

Pride Chorus Houston – Queer Meets Queer: A Broadway Love Story

Pride Chorus Houston brings favorite Broadway tunes to life with an original story about queer dating, desire, and finding connection. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Paul Luna Anti-Valentine’s at Malas Copas

Paul Luna hosts his Anti-Valentine’s party, Undressed and Unbothered, at Malas Copas. No romance, no rules – just good music, good vibes, and a wild party. 106 Berry Rd. 8 p.m.

Space City Rugby Takeover at Robles

Space City Rugby is taking over Robles Bar & Grill. The Jell-O shots are ready, there’s fresh merch on deck, the net’s loaded with balls, and yes… the guys in speedos are making an appearance. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 10 p.m.

Houston Bears Go Wild at the Ripcord

Join the Houston Bears for their monthly fundraiser supporting 2026 beneficiaries Heart of Leather, Tony’s Place, and Law-Harrington Senior Living. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m

Sunday, February 22

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Dynasty Banks hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Luna of the Lillies, Marci Mogul, and Cara Cherie. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

10 Years of Alantude at HMNS

Celebrate 10 years of Alantude‘s career as we look back at everything Alan has accomplished since the start of the brand in 2016. Returning to the place where it all begin: the giant screen theater in the Houston Museum of Natural Science. 5555 Hermann Park Dr. 7:30 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Wednesday, February 25

HBA LGBTQ+ Committee’s 5th Annual Mardi Gras Party

The Houston Bar Association LGBTQ+ Committee hosts its 5th Annual Mardi Gras party at Brennan’s. 3300 Smith St. 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Mae Martin: The Possum at Cullen Performance Hall

Award-winning comedian, producer, writer, actor, podcast host, and singer-songwriter Mae Martin brings their stand-up tour, The Possum, to UH’s Cullen performance Hall. 4300 University Dr. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Allies in Hope 2026 Walk to End HIV

For 37 years, the Walk to End HIV has united Greater Houston in a shared commitment to compassion, resilience, and action. Hosted by Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, this longstanding community tradition advances the fight against HIV while supporting a broader mission centered on equity, dignity, and care. 1000 Bagby St. 10 a.m.

Rodeo Brunch at Postino Montrose

Postino Montrose hosts a Rodeo Brunch benefitting Out at the Rodeo featuring live DJ entertainment, delicious food, and exciting giveaways throughout the event. 805 Pacific St. 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 12

Bringin’ in the Green 2026

Join hosts Luis Adame and Chris Robertson, and Paul Brockman and Scott Greenwood, for the 34th annual Bringin’ in the Green benefiting the Montrose Center. With open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of luxury items, this is one St. Patrick’s Day party you don’t want to miss. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2026

This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day featuring the Queens of the Rodeo Drag show, giveaways, delicious food, and electrifying DJs spinning. Houston Rodeo Champion Wine Garden. 5 p.m.

