Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 9 – 12

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, February 12

2026 Houston RV Show

Explore the exciting world of RV vacationing at the 2026 Housotn RV Show. Come see offerings from 6 of the states largest dealers, as well as products and services from vendors offering all sorts of products to enhance your RV experience. NRG Center, One NRG Park. Through Sunday, February 15.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13

Freaky Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts a spooky Friday the 13th Freaky Friday Bingo. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit the Trot for Trans Visibility. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

Lone Star Volleyball Association Spring League Kickoff

Lone Star Volleyball hosts its Spring League kickoff at Ripcord, hosted by Viva Vidalia with guest performers Chloe Knox and Barry Mii Dandy. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

RPDR Watch Party at The Room Bar and Lounge

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Madam Prominence Frost hosts a viewing party each week at The Room Bar and Lounge. 4915 FM 2920, Spring. 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 14

Free Weddings at Unity of Houston

Free wedding ceremonies will be performed by Unity-licensed officiants to all committed couples on Valentine’s Day. 2929 Unity Dr. Limited time slots available.

I Love The Caucus & Democracy Day Party

I Love the Caucus & Democracy is a red-and-white themed daytime celebration hosted by the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, bringing people together in a bold, visual expression of civic pride. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 2 p.m.

Legacy Community Health Presents Amor y Amistades

Join AmistadesHTX for a special Valentine’s Day concert featuring Marcos Hernandez, bringing the perfect soundtrack for a night of connection, culture, and community. There will be cocktails, light bites, and free HIV testing. 5420 Dashwood Dr. 6 p.m.

Roses to Romance Valentine’s Day Social at Neon Boots

Neon Boots hosts a Valentine’s Day social and wristband party. Send a rose to your crush, and let the world know your romantic status. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Valentine’s Party at Pearl Bar

DJs Von Kiss and Krazzy Kris bring the beats to Pearl Bar for a Valentine’s Day party like no other. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

The Red Party at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston hosts its Valentine’s Day Red Party featuring international DJ Deanne. Resident DJ Joe Ross opens. Red attire encouraged. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Latinx Encuerados at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar & Grill presents the first LatinX Encuerados event in Houston. A night of kink, leather, bandanas, and music in Spanish, all for a good cause. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 15

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Dynasty Banks hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Glam Star, Barry Mii Dandy, and Jessika Del Ray. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Revival Fitness Club at Side Peace

Join Revival Fitness Club at Side Peace for a group training session that isn’t just a workout. It’s community, movement, and showing up for yourself alongside people just like you! Train hard. Hang out after. Bring a friend. 4216 Washington Ave. 12 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly-anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, February 19

Pink Pony Pearl Gets Heated

Out at the Rodeo’s Pink Pony Pearl, a one-of-a-kind queer night at Pearl Bar, returns with HEAT in celebration of all things Heated Rivalry. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 21

Pride Chorus Houston – Queer Meets Queer: A Broadway Love Story

Pride Chorus Houston brings favorite Broadway tunes to life with an original story about queer dating, desire, and finding connection. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Rodeo Brunch at Postino Montrose

Postino Montrose hosts a Rodeo Brunch benefitting Out at the Rodeo featuring live DJ entertainment, delicious food, and exciting giveaways throughout the event. 805 Pacific St. 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 12

Bringin’ in the Green 2026

Join hosts Luis Adame and Chris Robertson, and Paul Brockman and Scott Greenwood, for the 34th annual Bringin’ in the Green benefiting the Montrose Center. With open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of luxury items, this is one St. Patrick’s Day party you don’t want to miss. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2026

This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day featuring the Queens of the Rodeo Drag show, giveaways, delicious food, and electrifying DJs spinning. Houston Rodeo Champion Wine Garden. 5 p.m.

