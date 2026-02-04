Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 5 – 8

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, February 5

Pride Houston 365 2026 Grand Marshal Nominee and Logo Reveal

Pride Houston 365 reveal the 2026 Grand Marshal nominees and 48th annual Pride Parade and Festival logo. This event marks the beginning of Pride Houston’s 2026 celebration season and honors both the creative talent and community leaders who help shape Houston’s LGBTQ story. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 5 p.m.

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Check out our profile of one of the show’s stars, Brenda Palestina. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!

Multi-talented comedian Matteo Lane brings his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility to Houston in his latest show, We Gotta Catch Up! Cullen Performance Hall, 4300 University Dr. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 6

Somos LOUD Lotería Night

Somos LOUD Houston celebrates National Condom Day with an evening of lotería featuring performances by Kayla Monroe, Alexis Nicole Whitney, and Angela Mercy. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 W Dallas St. 6 p.m.

RPDR Watch Party at JR’s

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Reign LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at JR’s Bar and Grill. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Y2K Reggaeton Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts Y2K Reggaeton Nite: DJ Rosez Birthday Edition, with special guests Adriana LaRue and Yoly. 4216 Washington Ave. 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 7

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. Read our complete coverage here. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

LGBTQ Self-Defense Fundamentals

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu teaches the fundamentals of jiu-jitsu, a style of self-defense that is practical for every body type. All skill levels welcome on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month. 2016 Emancipation Ave. 2 p.m.

Houston Grand Opera LGBTQ Night for Hansel and Gretel

Join HGO’s LGBTQ social group for a pre-performance mixer with complimentary cocktails in a private event space with special photo opportunities. Brown Theater at the Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Hit-N-Run Band Live at Neon Boots

Enjoy an amazing night out with live country music from the Hit-N-Run Band at Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 8

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Dynasty Banks hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Tommie Ross, Jazell Barbie Royale, and Kitty Kontour. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Michael’s Outpost: On With the Show

Join Artemis Hunter, Avery Vonn Kenyatta, LaBraska Washington, and Violet S’Arbleu for On With the Show, an afternoon of big voices, sparkle, and cabaret chaos. All tips from the show support local high school theatre students. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 4 p.m.

Neon Boots Super Sunday Big Game Watch Party and All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish

Neon Boots presents a free Super Bowl watch party, with an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil for an additional charge. 4 p.m.

Los Robles Benito Bowl

Los Robles Bar & Grill hosts Benito Bowl, a watch party for “two teams, one perreo” featuring free pava hats, beer specials, and best of all, no cover. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 5 p.m.

Varsity Bar Super Bowl Watch Party

Varsity Bar hosts a sound-on Super Bowl watch party, followed by Latin Night “Azucar” featuring DJ Alex Live. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 5:30 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly-anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, February 19

Pink Pony Pearl Gets Heated

Out at the Rodeo’s Pink Pony Pearl, a one-of-a-kind queer night at Pearl Bar, returns with HEAT in celebration of all things Heated Rivalry. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 21

Pride Chorus Houston – Queer Meets Queer: A Broadway Love Story

Pride Chorus Houston brings favorite Broadway tunes to life with an original story about queer dating, desire, and finding connection. Unity of Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Bringin’ in the Green 2026

Join hosts Luis Adame and Chris Robertson, and Paul Brockman and Scott Greenwood, for the 34th annual Bringin’ in the Green benefiting the Montrose Center. With open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of luxury items, this is one St. Patrick’s Day party you don’t want to miss. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

