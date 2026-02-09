Pride Houston 365 2026 Grand Marshal Nominees and Logo Reveal

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 kicked off its 2026 season with a reveal party at Play Nightlife, debuting the official Pride Parade and Festival logo and announcing this year’s Grand Marshal nominees. The event celebrated the creative and community voices that help shape Houston’s LGBTQ landscape. The winning logo—submitted through a public design challenge—will serve as the visual identity for this year’s festivities. Attendees also got an early look at the names of those nominated to lead the 2026 parade.

For 2026, Pride Houston 365 opened the theme design for LIMITLESS: Houston Pride 2026 to the community. LIMITLESS celebrates Houston’s bold, vibrant, and unapologetic LGBTQ community—a city that thrives loudly, proudly, and without limits. After hundreds of votes were cast, the winning concept was submitted by Ranch Ramas, a queer first-generation Filipino immigrant and graphic designer behind the Houston-based Studio Ranch.

The Grand Marshal nominees are:

Male Identifying Grand Marshal:

Dr. Roy Rivera, DPT, MPH

Jevon Martin

Davis Mendoza Darusman

Female Identifying Grand Marshal:

Ashley Barnes

Gianna Christina Ramirez

Brandi Lira

Ally Grand Marshal:

Mandy Giles

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Perla Lugo

Gender Non-Conforming / Non-Binary Grand Marshal:

Organization Grand Marshal: