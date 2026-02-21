MSLA Season Opening and Schedule Draft Party

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) brought together players, coaches, league board of trustees members, and 2026 league sponsors at JR’s Bar & Grill to introduce the team line-ups and determine the season schedule, draft lottery style.

Members of the board and team representatives joined the season sponsors on stage, and each team drew their schedule number to determine each of the 9 weeks of competition.

OutSmart is a proud 2026 partner and media sponsor of the MSLA.

The Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) is dedicated to the promotion of amateur softball for all, with special emphasis on the participation of members of the LGBTQ community of Greater Houston. The goal of the league is to provide a sports outlet for individuals as a way to meet and interact with like-minded people in the spirit of friendly competition.