Photos

MSLA Season Opening and Schedule Draft Party

February 20, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email February 21, 2026
1 minute read

The Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) brought together players, coaches, league board of trustees members, and 2026 league sponsors at JR’s Bar & Grill to introduce the team line-ups and determine the season schedule, draft lottery style.

Members of the board and team representatives joined the season sponsors on stage, and each team drew their schedule number to determine each of the 9 weeks of competition.

OutSmart is a proud 2026 partner and media sponsor of the MSLA.

The Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) is dedicated to the promotion of amateur softball for all, with special emphasis on the participation of members of the LGBTQ community of Greater Houston. The goal of the league is to provide a sports outlet for individuals as a way to meet and interact with like-minded people in the spirit of friendly competition.   

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email February 21, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Back to top button