Meet Maria Maria, Houston Drag’s Pint-Sized Powerhouse

Maria Maria: All the beautiful sounds of the world in a single word … repeated twice. The double monikered performer hails from the Third Ward, but audiences would swear she’s living the life of a movie star every time she steps on stage. This young ingénue is drenched up to her itsy-bitsy waistline with talent, verve, and the energy of a Duracell bunny. Able to switch between a power ballad and a high-speed dance number, she can switch dynamics (and costumes) on a dime. Find out more about this pint-sized star.

Pronouns?

She/Her, but just be respectful and I’ll do the same.



Hometown?

Houston.

Drag birthday?

I’m a Halloween baby, but I did drag when the opportunity presented itself in high school for projects. Who doesn’t love getting extra points for creativity!

Story behind your stage name?

My stage name comes from West Side Story. I recall a friend from high school competing for region band, and she got to play West Side Story. They played “Maria,” which trickled into me watching it and hearing how someone was enamored by someone’s name. Plus, it’s similar to my actual name.

Describe your outfit.

I made the outfit. It’s authentic and true to my brand: Afro, Latina and unique.

What got you interested in drag?

I saw drag on TV because of a best friend, but I’ve fallen in love with being in the spotlight. I even had a spot placed in my year book from elementary school where I was performing in the talent show. Ever since I could walk, I knew I’d wanted to perform.



Describe your performing persona.

Maria is the type of entertainer to work for the dollar. She’s always wearing something handmade and always giving high energy and fun within her performances alongside a sense of care.

What’s on your bucket list?

To perform for Drag Race Vegas Live. Also, I want to be able to perform worldwide. I want to be able to show the world my God-given talent.

Any Valentine’s Day plans?

No plans as of right now, but if anyone would like, I do accept gifts in the form of cash or cashapp ($kepttidy).

Any thoughts to share about Black History Month?

Personally, as an Afro Latinx person, I always fall under one category more than the other, but what I have learned is to educate oneself on history and understand why some things are the way they are to preserve the history and grow from it. I have accepted who I am as a person and love every inch of myself because I understand I’m unique alongside genetically engineered to succeed, as I come from the land where kings, doctors, scholars, and explorers have originated from. I have learned that in this life I have control of what my story becomes, and I have learned that to stand proud in one’s culture and to understand its rich history is what makes Black History Month important. It reminds us of the many people who stood in the face of adversity due to simply being born different. In these times, especially when we are reminded that we all haven’t learned from the same history books, it’s important to remind ourselves of where we came from and who we came from.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

I performed for Houston Pride, which was one of the catalysts that initiated my drag journey.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

The time I got on stage and, in mid-number, my wig decided to start flying off my head. I grabbed it so quick and just looked at the bartender as I slid it back on my head slowly, but trust … I finished the seven-minute mix.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

To work full time and be a worldwide phenomenon . I love drag, and I want to showcase that love not just to Texas and not just to America but the world. I want to hit every possible stage I can perform on to showcase my love for drag.

#TeamSweet or #TeamSalty?

#TeamSweet

Marry, Shag, Kill: Michael B. Jordan, Trevor Noah, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

I’d have to kill Trevor Noah, marry Michael B. Jordan, and shag The Rock just for the one time.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Quit.

Who is your favorite drag character from media and why?

Mother RuPaul herself. The woman was doing things before Drag Race. That’s the life I want to live, going out and convincing the world you’re a star because you just simply are.

Follow Maria Maria on Instagram @Ma_riaX2 and on TikTok @maria.Mariahtx.