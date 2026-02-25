Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit 2026

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s LGBTQ community has long been defined by resilience and collaboration, and that spirit was evident at the 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit, a free two-day gathering held February 7 to 8 at the Montrose Center.

Hosted by a coalition of 27 organizations, the Summit brought together LGBTQ Houstonians, advocates, leaders, and allies to shape a shared community agenda grounded in equity, wellness, and belonging. Programming spanned health, housing, economic justice, arts and culture, and LGBTQ history, with sessions focused on visioning and action planning. Spanish and ASL interpretation helped ensure broader access.

A central theme was social determinants of health, the everyday conditions that shape well-being, from affirming care and economic opportunity to housing stability and safety. Beyond workshops and panels, the Summit offered space to connect with local organizations, celebrate community leadership, and strengthen networks across generations.

OutSmart is proud to support this work and the ongoing Houston tradition of showing up, speaking out, and building something better together.