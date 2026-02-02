ICE OUT! Demonstrations

Demonstrators gathered outside the CoreCivic immigration detention center in north Houston for ICE OUT!, a protest organized in response to recent violence in Minneapolis, including the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The protest focused on opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its role in immigration detention.

Protesters called attention to the connections between immigration enforcement and broader patterns of state violence. The demonstration was one of dozens of similar protests across the country following the events in Minneapolis.

Scroll through the gallery below for scenes from the ICE OUT! protest in Houston.