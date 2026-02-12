Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit 2026

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s LGBTQ community has long been defined by resilience, collaboration, and the power of collective vision. This year, that legacy continued with the 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit, a free, two-day convening that took place February 7–8 at the Montrose Center. Hosted by a coalition of 27 organizations, the Summit was designed to bring together LGBTQ individuals, community leaders, advocates, and allies from across Greater Houston to craft a unified queer agenda centered on equity, wellness, and belonging.

The expanded two-day format built on the momentum of last year’s event, which drew nearly 250 attendees and generated widespread calls for deeper engagement. Programming addressed health, housing, economic justice, arts and culture, and LGBTQ history—reflecting the interconnected realities of queer life in Houston today. Sessions included community visioning, action planning, and wellness activities, with interpretation services in Spanish and ASL to ensure accessibility.

At the heart of the Summit was a focus on social determinants of health—the everyday conditions that shape our lives and health outcomes. From access to affirming care and economic opportunity to housing security and safety, these issues are fundamental to LGBTQ well-being. The Summit offered not just discussion, but a democratic process through which participants decided on shared community priorities and strategies for action.

Beyond the panels and workshops, the gathering was also a space to connect with local organizations, celebrate community leadership, and build new networks across generations and identities.

OutSmart is proud to support the 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit—a continuation of a movement rooted in Houston’s history of showing up, speaking out, and building something better together.

Photos by Nora Dayton