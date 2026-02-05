Davis Mendoza Darusman Wants People-First Justice in Harris County

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Davis Mendoza Darusman, 28 years old, is running for Harris County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Place 2. He aims to bring fresh ideas and compassion to the seat currently held by Republican Bob Wolfe.

Born in California to immigrant parents, Darusman has lived in the Houston area since the age of 8. He graduated from the University of Houston (UH) with degrees in corporate and organizational communications. As student body vice-president in his senior year, he advocated for better campus life.

Open about his pansexual identity, Darusman is proud to have been endorsed by the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus in the 2026 Democratic primary election.

“These courts are at the front line of marriage equality in Texas. After a judge in Waco refused to perform same-sex weddings—and was protected by the Texas Supreme Court—it became clear how important it is to have an LGBTQ+ member or ally in office, someone who will stand up for equality so all couples can marry without fear or discrimination,” he says.

Darusman invites everyone to join his campaign—whether through phone banking, texting, canvassing, graphic design, fundraising, or making a donation—believing that community involvement makes a difference. While Democrats have held this seat only once since 2016, Darusman believes the seat can be flipped this year. He expresses gratitude for the endorsements that have set him apart from his primary opponent.

Precinct 5, with 1.3 million residents from the Galleria to Katy and south of 290, has two justices holding Places 1 and 2. Both seats are currently held by Republicans.

“Justice of the Peace courts are often called the people’s court—the most accessible in Texas, with a history stretching back before statehood. In these tough times, with rising rents and costs, these courts are often the first and sometimes only governmental experience for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Darusman explains.

He notes that most cases involve traffic violations, evictions, and debt collection, and that working-class Houstonians in West Harris County often lack the support programs that are available elsewhere across the county. He is committed to connecting those in need with resources.

Darusman highlights Precinct 5’s high eviction rates and the lack of programs for eviction prevention or pro-bono legal aid. If elected, he promises to open the court to legal support and relief for those facing eviction.

With one in three Harris County residents having debt in collections, Darusman criticizes the use of private companies for debt collection, which adds up to 30% in fees. He proposes bringing debt collection in-house to make it fairer and more affordable.

Unpaid traffic tickets can result in arrest warrants, even for those unable to pay. Darusman opposes these harsh penalties, unlike his primary opponent.

Harris County is home to the nation’s second-largest immigrant community—and a major ICE presence, Darusman notes. As a result, undocumented residents may be afraid to come to court and thus lose eviction cases by default. He wants the court to be a place of understanding, not fear.

Darusman pledges to donate all wedding ceremony fees he collects during court hours to nonprofits and local services instead of keeping them, as some judges currently do. He believes taxpayer-funded work time should benefit the community.

He is the only candidate committed to expanding virtual court access, reducing debt collection fees, and supporting eviction prevention. “These aren’t radical ideas—they’re compassionate, sensible reforms that put people first,” Darusman says.

As a student leader at UH, Darusman focused on improving life for others by launching programs like Cougar Pack, which provided secure transportation to parking lots, reduced prices in the food court, and eliminated styrofoam (which causes significant environmental problems) on campus.

Darusman’s connection to Houston’s LGBTQ community is deep, and he serves as president of the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Association. After the state-mandated closure of the university’s LGBTQ Resource Center, the alumni network stepped up to support LGBTQ students with scholarships and aid.

Professionally, Darusman leads Houston Unscripted Productions, recognized twice by OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Awards for its LGBTQ event videography. He also produced a pilot for Panning for Love, an LGBTQ reality dating show.

He is a co-founder of the Queens of Houston coalition, partnering with groups like the Montrose Center and the Mahogany Project to share resources and host community events.

Darusman has inspired creative community acts such as Pride Chalk on the Sidewalk at the intersection of the now-destroyed rainbow crosswalk in Montrose, and banners on the Highway 59 bridges promoting LGBTQ visibility.

At the heart of Darusman’s campaign is a belief in love. He wants to lead with dignity and compassion, creating programs that support vulnerable residents and show that government can care. He believes compassion and fairness should be the foundation of our courts.

Atlantis Narcisse, Chief Executive Director of Save Our Sisters United, Inc., has endorsed Davis by saying that “he truly understands Houston’s roots and is here to serve, not just to climb the political ladder.”

Jovon Tyler, former president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, adds, “He’s the right candidate for the right time!”

For more information, visit davisforjustice.com.