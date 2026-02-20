The Caucus “I Love The Caucus & Democracy” Party

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This Valentine’s Day, OutSmart joined the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus at Play Nightlife for I Love the Caucus & Democracy Day Party, a daytime celebration dressed in red and white, and rooted in civic pride.

Guests arrived in all red or all white, turning the room into a striking reminder that democracy only works when people show up.

Community leaders in attendance included Brandon Mack, newly elected president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, along with Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut, Brian Klosterboer, Patrick Oathout, Davis Mendoza Darusman, and others.

The event raised support at a critical moment. With 2026 shaping up as a pivotal election year, the Caucus is building the resources, visibility, and partnerships needed to strengthen LGBTQ political power and protect the future of our democracy.