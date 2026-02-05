Brandon Mack Elected President of Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Brandon Mack, 42, has been elected president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus for the upcoming year. In a recent interview with OutSmart, Mack discussed his path to leadership and his vision for the organization.

Born in Houston and raised in Lake Jackson, Mack returned to Houston to attend Rice University, where he double-majored in sociology and political science. He later worked in Rice’s admissions office for 13 years and earned a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Houston.

Mack’s activism began before the fight for Houston’s Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO) in 2014 and 2015, but that pivotal moment led him to the Caucus, where he quickly became involved.

After a year as a member, he joined the board, overseeing volunteers and then serving as screening chair for the past decade. He has guided the endorsement process, ensuring it has remained transparent and inclusive. He highlights the importance of member participation, which gives the organization’s endorsements significant weight in local politics.

For Mack, the Caucus’ endorsement process is essential not only for its openness, but also for the accountability it demands from candidates. He is passionate about making sure intersectional issues are part of the conversation, reflecting the community’s diversity in race, gender, socioeconomic status, and a variety of other factors.

“Every person brings their identities and perspectives to the table, directly engaging with candidates,” Mack says. “It’s vital for voices from across the spectrum to be heard in the electoral process, which is why I remain committed to our screening and endorsement work.”

The Caucus recently released their endorsements for the 2026 primary races, and 44 candidates made the cut. Early voting is February 17–27 and Election Day is March 3.

“We are proud to endorse these candidates who support equality and who we feel will use their respective positions to support the LGBTQ+ community,” says Mack. “We look forward to continued relationships with all candidates who support the LGBTQ+ community and will reopen our endorsement process for the November general election in June.”

Mack ran for president this year to ensure the Caucus continues its progress, specifically on anti-racism initiatives. He wants the organization to be a welcoming space for all members of the LGBTQ community, and to remain a strong political force in a critical election year.

Mack’s three main goals as president are expanding educational programming for the community, increasing advocacy at all levels of government, and fostering more community building. He believes informed voters are empowered voters and that the Caucus must ensure that its members have a seat at the table so they are not left out of important conversations.

“Making this space as welcoming as possible is a priority,” Mack notes, emphasizing the importance of inclusion and engagement to strengthen the community’s voice and impact.

Mack identifies the current federal government as a major threat due to widespread misunderstandings of LGBTQ+ identities, resulting in harmful policies. He stresses the need to elect leaders who will protect and advocate for the community.

State-level threats also loom large, especially following a legislative session that was damaging to the LGBTQ (and particularly trans) community. Mack is grateful for supportive local and county governments but believes there is more progress to be made.

Mack encourages visibility as a tool for change, saying, “When we are visible, people see our humanity, which makes dehumanization more difficult.” He hopes his own example as a Black openly LGBTQ leader inspires others to be visible and proud of their identities.

“If you value and care about me, you need to also value and care about those who are like me,” he says, advocating for solidarity across the LGBTQ community.

A Historic Year for the Caucus

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has been a political voice for the community for decades, and this year marks its 50th anniversary. Mack recalls its history of rallying the community and its influence in local politics, noting that membership and participation are vital for representing the community’s diverse interests.

Members can volunteer at polls, engage in advocacy days, and meet directly with elected officials to present community concerns and ideas. Mack emphasizes that elected officials are public servants—“elected employees”—who must answer to the community.

“It’s a great time to be president because I am hopeful for the future,” Mack says. He feels the weight of the Caucus’s history, but is optimistic about the opportunities and challenges ahead. “If previous leaders overcame adversity, so can we,” he adds.

Longtime community activist Deborah Moncrief Bell speaks highly of Mack’s abilities. “I was so impressed with Brandon’s skills during meetings from the time I first met him. He has such a passion and commitment to our community. His leadership will serve the Caucus well.”

Mack describes himself as a survivor, having battled cancer three times and having faced racism and homophobia as a Black LGBTQ person in Texas. He hopes that his persistence in the face of adversity can provide a “possibility model” for others as they deal with their own challenges.

He draws inspiration from history, and he especially admires the Black gay author and activist James Baldwin, who said, “Freedom is not something that anybody can be given; freedom is something people take, and people are as free as they want to be.” Mack plans to lead the Caucus with that spirit in the year ahead.

For more information, visit pac.thecaucus.org