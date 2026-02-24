ActOUT at the Alley Theatre for Real Women Have Curves

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

LGBTQ theatergoers and allies came together at the Alley Theatre for ActOUT, a lively pre-show reception designed to foster connection and celebrate the performing arts. Guests mingled over cocktails and light bites before taking their seats for the Alley’s production of Real Women Have Curves.

The reception is part of the theater’s ongoing ActOUT series, which creates welcoming spaces for LGBTQ audiences and their friends to gather around a shared cultural experience.

A spirited comedy that inspired the acclaimed film, Real Women Have Curves centers on five Latina women balancing questions of body image, immigration, ambition, and cultural identity. The pairing of the play with the community reception underscored the Alley’s commitment to inclusive programming and to cultivating a theater environment where all Houstonians feel seen—both onstage and in the audience.

