Living Life Out Loud

Going viral on TikTok was not a part of the plan for Dr. Trevor Boffone, but he has since learned that the world of social media is just another avenue for him to perform, educate, and share his authentic experiences with communities in and outside of his classroom.

Before turning 40, Boffone had a specific goal in mind: engage in 40 activities around Houston that he’s always wanted to try, and document the experience through vlog-style social-media posts. As part of that digital 40 Before 40 series, he tried jiu-jitsu at Grand House MMA, cycled with Critical Mass, and even got to feed the University of Houston’s cougar mascot, Shasta.

Boffone admits that there was a deeper motivation and message behind sharing those experiences. “When my dad turned 40, there was all this imagery at his party that life was over at that age, but when I started approaching 40 it didn’t feel that way,” he explains. “I wanted to use my birthday as an opportunity to try new things and live my life without fear, while letting others know they can do the same.”

Originally from New Orleans, Boffone moved to Houston in 2012 after spending regular vacations in the city through his father’s work. Though Boffone’s online Houston audience expanded through his 40 Before 40 series, his presence in the local community has been built throughout the past decade through his work in the classroom and theater.

After graduating from the University of Houston in 2015, Boffone went on to teach LGBTQ studies and queer-theory courses at his alma mater, gender and sexuality courses at Rice University, and Spanish at Bellaire High School. His research has also led him to publish several books on Latino theater and literature, which is rooted in his dual love for language and theater.

“Growing up, I was very interested in global social-justice issues and I was a language nerd,” Boffone says. “I started to connect the dots, and Spanish was a way for me to connect to what was happening both in Latin America and within the Latinx population here in the United States.”

Driven by these intersecting passions, Boffone began working with the advocacy group known as Latinx Theatre Commons. He provided support through this role via resource development and grant writing, though he says his connection to theater also influences his identity as a performer and content creator.

“I was the kid who’d make up a song and dance with my cousins. I once made a fake Survivor spoof with me and my dogs where we’d vote each other off,” Boffone recalls. “Studying theater isn’t the same as being onstage, and so now it’s been interesting to have this social-media presence because it’s become a place where I can entertain and perform as a different version of myself.”

As a gender and sexuality professor, Boffone contrasts the fulfillment of being able to facilitate this material as someone who is bisexual with the current socio-political context of someone living in the state of Texas. His thoughts come at a time that coincide with the removal of Mel Curth, a transgender graduate assistant at the University of Oklahoma, after issuing a failing grade to a student’s paper containing anti-trans rhetoric.

“We’re really able to have a great classroom community and discuss things we don’t usually get to discuss anywhere else, and it’s rewarding to be in that space,” Boffone reflects. “That being said, the general view on queer people has changed in the last two years, and that means we need these classes and professors who are going to connect with students and do the work now more than ever.”

#houstonthingstodo #thingstodoinhouston #explorehouston #visithouston ♬ original sound – Dr_Boffone @official_dr_boffone I wanted to do Critical Mass when I moved to Houston in 2012 but just never did it. And to my surprise, this ended up being one of my favorite experiences during 40 Before 40. Critical Mass is the last Friday of the month. Wheels down at 7pm. Guadalupe Plaza Park is your spot! #houstonevents

Boffone’s appreciation for his classrooms does not end here. In 2018, his father passed unexpectedly, and creating community with his students through social media became a part of his grieving process. “Dancing with students for TikToks helped me find joy and a new sense of normalcy through my grieving journey,” Boffone says.

Whether it’s in the theater, the classroom, or on social media, the underlying connective tissue throughout Boffone’s work extends beyond the digital or physical space itself. “The through line is community, and even my research is about community building,” Boffone says. “In my classroom, community comes first. We can’t do the learning until we have community, and that’s what you see on my social media, too—these little snippets of community building.”

While the 40 Before 40 series has ended, Boffone isn’t done exploring what life has to offer and sharing his journey with his online and local communities. “I love building connections between my audience and local businesses, so if you’re reading this and you’ve got a weird, quirky thing going on, reach out to me. I’d love to try it!”

Watch Boffone’s journey on TikTok @official_dr_boffone and Instagram @dr_boffone.

To learn more, visit trevorboffone.com.