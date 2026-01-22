How Texans Can Prepare for this Weekend’s Winter Weather

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The areas most at risk for the wintry weather are north, northwest, and northeast Texas, while freezing rain and sleet are more likely in west, central, south-central, east, and southeast Texas. Farther south in the Rio Grande Valley, cold rain is expected.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has activated the state’s emergency response resources, warning that these weather forecasts could lead to hazardous travel conditions and potential damage to infrastructure. Power lines and water pipes are particularly vulnerable in winter weather.

High winds, freezing rain or sleet, heavy snowfall, and dangerously cold temperatures are the main hazards associated with winter storms, according to the National Weather Service.

These storms can cause an increased risk of car accidents, hypothermia, and frostbite. They can also increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by generators or other gas-powered heaters.

Winter weather often puts a strain on Texas’ electric grid. When energy demand outpaces supply, regulators at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, take emergency measures, which can include temporarily shutting off power to customers to maintain grid stability.

ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, is forecasting plenty of power as of Wednesday. The agency and other industry experts say that’s thanks to changes made since Winter Storm Uri forced the state to have rolling blackouts in 2021. The grid now boasts more power, including new battery storage that experts say are a huge asset during winter events. Read more about how Texas officials are preparing for the latest winter storm here.

You can sign up for emergency email alerts from the state’s power grid operator here.

Texans can still experience local power outages caused by ice or trees knocking out power lines, even if there are no issues with the statewide power grid, as has occurred with winter weather in recent years. Find local power provider contacts and check for local outages here. Read more about the difference between state and local power outages here.

How to prepare your home ahead of freezing weather

Insulate your pipes.

Place covers on water hoses outside.

Turn off and drain outside faucets before temperatures hit extremely low levels.

Locate your main water valve so you can cut off your water in case of an emergency, like a burst pipe.

Let water drip from faucets in your home to prevent freezing pipes.

Open up cabinets, particularly in the kitchen and bathroom, to make sure heat is properly circulating to your pipes.

Fill up bathtubs with water as a backup supply for flushing toilets.

Cut down any weak branches or trees to prevent them from falling on power lines or your home and cars.

Winter-related emergency supplies to have ready

Blankets

Flashlights

Extra warm clothes

A shovel for digging out of snow

Booster cables in case you need to jump-start a vehicle

Something to create traction on your tires, such as sand or kitty litter

If you use a portable generator or alternate source of power during an outage, beware of the risks, such as the release of toxic fumes from generators fueled by gasoline, natural gas, or kerosene. Read more safety tips for using a generator or an appliance during an outage here, and more about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning here.

If your home or car is damaged in a winter storm by falling branches, power lines, or hail, take photos of the damage to submit to your insurance.

Check city or county websites or online communications to learn more about local emergency resources, such as warming centers and water distribution sites, in case of outages.

Read more about how to sign up for natural disaster notification alerts, build a disaster kit, and recover from a natural disaster in our guide to extreme weather.

Additional resources:

Local weather forecasts and advisories from the National Weather Service for your city or zipcode: www.weather.gov

Warming centers operated by local officials: tdem.texas.gov/warm

Check road conditions and closures: drivetexas.org

Winter weather safety tips: TexasReady.gov

Disaster preparedness information: tdem.texas.gov/prepare

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.