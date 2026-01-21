Bunnies on the Bayou Presents Winter Bunnies
January 17 and 18, 2026
Bunnies on the Bayou hosted the kickoff event for Bunnies 47, Winter Bunnies, at South Beach Houston.
Resident DJ Joe Ross got the crowd moving, and the beats took off when DJ Tony Moran took the decks.
A highlight of the event was the official beneficiary announcement for this year’s Bunnies on the Bayou. The beneficiaries are:
- Avenue 360
- Houston Pride Band
- Lazarus House
- MEN Inc.
- Montrose Center
- Grace Place
- The Normal Anomaly
- Open Gate Ministries
- Pride Chorus Houston
- PWA Holiday Charities
- Rice University Pride
- Thomas Street Clinic
- Tony’s Place
Proceeds from the event went to support the work of Bunnies on the Bayou, a nonprofit organization serving the Greater Houston LGBTQ community since 1979. Best known for its annual Easter Sunday mega-party in downtown Houston, the organization raises essential funds for local LGBTQ nonprofits that provide critical services such as healthcare access, youth and senior support, and advocacy for equity and inclusion.