Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 29 – February 1

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, January 29

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 30

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free, and proceeds from additional card sales benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

RPDR Watch Party at Varsity Bar

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Gia LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at Varsity Bar. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents heART&SOUL Vol. 140: Standing Ovation

heART&SOUL, one of the longest-running queer-centered open mics in the country, celebrates the birthday of founder Kevin Dapree with volume 140 in the series, Standing Ovation. The DeLUXE Theater, 3303Lyons Ave. 7:30 p.m.

RDPR Heavenly Bodies at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents Heavenly Bodies, a night of divine drag, celestial glamour, and otherworldly performances staring the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 standouts Athena Dion and Juicy Love Dion. Hosted by Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks. 810 Pacific St. Showtime at 12 midnight.

Saturday, January 31

Queens for Greens Drag Brunch Fundraiser at Hotel Lucine

Join Queen Persephone, Karry Mii Dandy, and Artemis Hunter for a drag brunch fundraiser benefitting Groundswell. The Fancy at Hotel Lucine, 1002 Seawall Blvd., Galveston. Shows at 11a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 1

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Dynasty Banks hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Estella Blow, Edna Anderson, and Adriana LaRue. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sapphic Strip: A Pole Dance Show at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar presents Sapphic Strip, a pole dance show hosted by Bailey Bunnie with performances by Star Vitamin, Karolina, and Mr. Bobert. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Pride Houston DJ Battle – Round Two

Pride Houston 365 is looking for the best beat-makers and floor-shakers to go head-to-head in 2026. The final round is on February 8. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 3 p.m.

StellaNova Foundation Presents Bravo Broadway!

Doug Harris and the StellaNova Foundation present Bravo Broadway!, a salute to New York theatre benefitting the Montrose Center. The show features live performances of classic and contemporary favorites, an open bar, and delicious bites. [Volunteer opportunity: Volunteers are needed to assist with greeting guests and registration] Decorum at Pour Behavior, 2211 Travis St. 5 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly-anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, February 5

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Check out our profile of one of the show’s stars, Brenda Palestina. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!

Multi-talented comedian Matteo Lane brings his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility to Houston in his latest show, We Gotta Catch Up! Cullen Performance Hall, 4300 University Dr. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7—Sunday, February 8

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. Read our complete coverage here. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.