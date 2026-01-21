Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 22 – 25

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, January 22

Women’s Flag Football Trivia Night at Side Peace

Pearl Side Peace and Legends HTX present a night of Women’s Flag Football trivia. 4218 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 23

RPDR Watch Party at The Room Bar and Lounge

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Madam Prominence Frost hosts a viewing party each week at The Room Bar and Lounge. 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 24

Queer Collaboration Houston at The Montrose Center

Queer Collaboration Houston is an effort to bring together local organizations that are actively involved in fundraising and community service. Each organization represented will have 3 – 5 minutes to share information on their involvement and impact on the community, as well as a few minutes to respond to questions. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 1:30 p.m.

MFAH Conversation: Talking Frida

In conjunction with MFAH’s Frida Kahlo exhibit, James Oles, consulting curator for the exhibition, joins curators Miguel A. López and Tobias Ostrander, artist Amalia Mesa-Bains, and documentary filmmaker Trisha Ziff in a discussion exploring Kahlo’s rise to global fame. Museum of Fine Arts Houston Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. 2 p.m.

Eliad Cohen at South Beach Houston

International superstar Producer/DJ Eliad Cohen returns to South Beach Houston. Resident DJ Atreyu Frausto opens at 9 p.m. 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Sunday, January 25

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Dynasty Banks hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Miss Majors, Kalani Ross Kahlo, and Vegas Van Cartier. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sapphic Strip: A Pole Dance Show at Pearl Bar

Pearl bar presents Sapphic Strip, a pole dance show hosted by Bailey Bunnie with performances by Star Vitamin, Karolina, and Mr. Bobert. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly-anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Friday, January 30

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents heART&SOUL Vol. 140: Standing Ovation

heART&SOUL, one of the longest running queer centered open mics in the country, celebrates the birthday of founder Kevin Dapree with volume 140 in the series, Standing Ovation. The DeLUXE Theater, 3303Lyons Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 5

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Check out our profile of one of the show’s stars, Brenda Palestina. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!

Multi-talented comedian Matteo Lane brings his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess, and artistic versatility to Houston in his latest show, We Gotta Catch Up! Cullen Performance Hall, 4300 University Dr. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7—Sunday, February 8

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. Read our complete coverage here. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

