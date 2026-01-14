Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 15 – 18

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, January 15

Artist Reception: Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin at McClain Gallery

McClain Gallery host an artist reception in celebration of the opening of Nick Vaughan & Jake Margolin‘s second solo exhibition, Around the Corner and Two Blocks Down. 2242 Richmond Ave. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 16

Meals on Heels Present “Start Your Engines” at Play Nightlife

During her weekly RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party at Play Nightlife, Rachel B*tchface hosts Meals on Heels, a drag fundraiser to help feed the community. 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

RPDR Watch Party at JR’s

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Reign LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at JR’s Bar and Grill. 7 p.m.

Fruity Friday Lotería

Fruity Friday is back at Frost Town Brewing with a new game: Lotería. Cards are $1 each, and proceeds go to support Off with Their Chest top surgery fund. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 17

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

Mix/MATCH is a one-day celebration of Houston’s vibrant creative community. The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of local performances, installations, and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 3-10 p.m.

MixMATCH: And The Walls Came Tumbling Down

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents the work of Phillip “Preechkid” Burton as he debuts his first solo show, And The Walls Came Tumbling Down, as part of the 2026 MIX-MATCH Festival. MATCH. 8 p.m.

Winter Bunnies Featuring DJ Tony Moran at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents Winter Bunnies featuring DJ Tony Moran. A portion of the proceeds go to Bunnies on the Bayou to support their charitable work in the community. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 18

Sunday Service Bunny Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents a special Sunday Service Drag Brunch benefitting Bunnies on the Bayou. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Diamond Dior Davenport, Anita Refill, and Adriana LaRue. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Bunnies 2026 beneficiary announcement at 3 p.m.

Heated Rivalry Watch Party

Join UH Young Alumni and UH LGBTQ Alumni for a Heated Rivalry watch party featuring episodes 5 and 6. Angel Share, 924 Congress St. 5 p.m.

Pride Houston DJ Battle – Round One

Pride Houston 365 is looking for the best beat-makers and floor-shakers to go head-to-head in 2026. Additional rounds on January 25 and February 8. Pearl Bar, 4216 Washington Ave. 5 p.m.

The Steam Room at Barcode Houston

Barcode Houston presents The Steam Room hosted by Preston Steamed, featuring performances by Everly Rose, Cali Gente, and Miss Majors. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Monday, January 19

MLK Unity Parade

The City of Houston, in collaboration with the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade, presents the city’s first MLK Unity Parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Downtown Houston. 10 a.m.

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly-anticipated new exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” opens at the Museum of Fine Art Houston. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

Thursday, February 5

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Check out our profile of one of the show’s stars, Brenda Palestina. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7—Sunday, February 8

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. Read our complete coverage here. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

