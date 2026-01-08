Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 8 – 11

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, January 8

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

South Beach Houston – Cafe con Leche

Heat up your Thursdays at South Beach Houston with Latin Night at Café con Leche. DJ Zema drops the hottest Reggaeton, Bachata, Merengue, Salsa, and Latin Pop. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Friday, January 9

2026 Houston Marathon Health and Fitness Expo

In conjunction with the Chevron Houston Marathon, Houston Methodist presents a Health and Fitness Expo at the George R. Brown Convention Center in the two days leading up to the race. 1001 Avenida de las Americas. 10 a.m.; 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 10.

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit LGBTQ Outdoors, a non-profit group connecting the LGBTQ community to the outdoors. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

RPDR Watch Party at Varsity Bar

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Gia LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at Varsity Bar. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 10

Krewe of Olympus Twelfth Night Celebration

Join the Krewe of Olympus as they kick off Mardi Gras season at a gathering featuring a complimentary bar, small bites, king cake, silent auction, and more. Resurrection MCC, 2025 W 11th St. 6 p.m.

Space City Rugby Takeover at Varsity Bar

Join Space City Rugby as they take over Varsity Bar for a night of hits, hype, and good vibes. Meet the team and learn more about rugby. 8 p.m.

The Roomers Drag Show at the Room Bar

Drag superstars Blackberri and Annalee Naylor host The Roomers Drag Show, featuring Dynasty Banks, Estelle Blow, and Miss Majors. The Room Bar, 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Show time 10 p.m.

Ripcord Houston – La Mas Draga

Ripcord Houston celebrates Mexico’s hit drag competition show, La Más Draga, with a show hosted by Adriana Larue. 715 Fairview St. 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 11

Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is the largest single-day sporting event in Houston. While the races are sold out, there are plenty of opportunities to cheer on the runners along the race route. Races start at 6:55 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Cara Cherie, Kitty Kontour, and Petty Brooks. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

Mix/MATCH is a one-day celebration of Houston’s vibrant creative community. The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of local performances, installations, and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 3-10 p.m.

MixMATCH: And The Walls Came Tumbling Down

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents the work of Phillip “Preechkid” Burton as he debuts his first solo show, And The Walls Came Tumbling Down, as part of the 2026 MIX-MATCH Festival. MATCH. 8 p.m.

Monday, January 19

MLK Unity Parade

The City of Houston, in collaboration with the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade, presents the city’s first MLK Unity Parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Downtown Houston. 10 a.m.

Thursday, February 5

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7—Sunday, February 8

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

