OutSmart Earns GLAAD Media Award Nomination

OutSmart magazine has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, recognizing its work in LGBTQ journalism at the national level. GLAAD announced the nominees on January 7, 2026, honoring 291 entries across 32 categories that reflect fair, accurate, and inclusive LGBTQ representation in media.

The nomination comes in the category of Outstanding Online or Print Journalism Article for “The Rainbows They Tried to Erase,” written by David Clarke and published in OutSmart’s November 2025 issue, with photography by Nora Dayton. The article examined the removal of Montrose’s rainbow crosswalks and the broader political, cultural, and civic response that followed—placing Houston’s LGBTQ history and ongoing advocacy into clear public view.

Since their inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have recognized journalism and storytelling that contribute to public understanding at moments of cultural and political consequence. This year’s nominees reflect work released throughout 2025, a period marked by increasing challenges to LGBTQ visibility and rights.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis emphasized the continued importance of accurate storytelling amid widespread misinformation and shifting media landscapes.

For OutSmart, the nomination affirms the importance of independent, local journalism in documenting LGBTQ life, visibility, and resistance. The magazine has covered Houston’s LGBTQ community for more than three decades with a focus on grounded, reporting-driven storytelling. As an independent publication, OutSmart depends on reader support to continue this work. If you value LGBTQ journalism, please consider donating to help ensure these stories continue to be told.

The 37th GLAAD Media Awards will be held March 5, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Help support local, independent LGBTQ media by making a donation to the OutSmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media here.