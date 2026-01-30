OutSmart Condemns Don Lemon’s Arrest as Assault on Press Freedom

OutSmart magazine unequivocally condemns the arrest of veteran journalist Don Lemon as a violation of press freedom. The targeting of any journalist for doing their job strikes at the very core of democratic society, but the arrest of a Black, openly gay news figure like Lemon carries an even more chilling weight. This incident is not just an attack on one reporter; it is a message aimed at silencing truth, intimidating the press, and eroding public trust in the free flow of information, including reporting on what occurred during the protest on January 18th in St. Paul.

Journalism exists to hold power accountable. Attempts to criminalize that responsibility through arrest are authoritarian in nature and must be met with unified resistance from media, lawmakers, and the public. We call for full transparency and accountability from federal authorities involved in Lemon’s arrest.

Freedom of the press is not conditional. It is a founding principle of democracy and a tool for justice, especially for marginalized voices. OutSmart stands in unwavering solidarity with Don Lemon and with every journalist who risks their safety to report the truth.

Silencing the press will not silence the people.