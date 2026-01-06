3rd Annual A Night with The Normal Anomaly

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Normal Anomaly Initiative hosted its third annual Gala and Awards Dinner, honoring Black LGBTQ leadership across the Southern United States. The event, held at the Bell Tower on 34th and hosted by ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia, brought together hundreds of leaders, community members, and allies who gathered to commemorate World AIDS Day and the holiday season. Guests arrived in their most expressive looks, turning the evening into both a celebration and a moment of collective reflection.

This year’s honorees reflected the breadth and impact of Black LGBTQ leadership in the region. Ronald Matters received the Engaged Excellence Award, Diamond Stylz was recognized with the Viable Visibility Award, and Dr. Laron Nelson was honored with the Legendary Service Award. Regi “Syca’Ru” Stevenson received the Emerging Resistance Award, while the Monumental Impact Award was presented to the Gilead Compass Initiative for its ongoing contributions to health equity and advocacy.

Beyond the celebration, the gala served a vital purpose, raising thousands of dollars in support of the Normal Anomaly Initiative’s work. Proceeds from the evening will help fund the organization’s ongoing programs, including a new initiative launching in spring 2026 that will provide transitional housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Photos by Nora Dayton