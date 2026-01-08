Minneapolis Woman Killed by ICE Officer Identified

54 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

A 37-year-old woman fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a federal operation in south Minneapolis has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen whose death has prompted protests, political backlash, and calls for an independent investigation.

The shooting occurred January 7 near the intersection of 34th Street and Portland Avenue during a large federal immigration enforcement action in the Twin Cities. Authorities say Good was inside a vehicle when an ICE officer fired multiple shots. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Federal officials have said the officer fired in self-defense, alleging that Good attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon against agents. Local leaders and witnesses have questioned that account, pointing to bystander video that appears to show agents approaching Good’s vehicle moments before shots were fired.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI. Minneapolis police were not involved in the shooting itself.

Good’s death has drawn sharp criticism from city and state officials. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the presence and actions of federal immigration agents placed residents at risk and called the shooting avoidable. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also called for a thorough and independent investigation, saying the circumstances raise serious concerns about the use of deadly force.

Family members and advocates have emphasized Good’s identity and the human cost behind the incident. State Rep. Leigh Finke said Good was a lesbian and a valued member of the community.

In video recorded after the shooting, a distraught woman can be heard crying out, “That’s my wife,” as first responders arrive. Officials have confirmed that Good was married to a woman. Her family has asked for privacy as investigations continue.

Relatives have said Good had recently moved to Minnesota and was building a life with her family. Friends described her as creative and community-minded, with interests in writing and art.

The shooting occurred amid a surge of federal immigration enforcement activity in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area. The Department of Homeland Security has described the operation as targeting individuals suspected of immigration violations and other offenses, but local officials have questioned the scale and coordination of the effort.

Minneapolis has long limited cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, citing concerns about community trust and public safety. City leaders said federal agents did not adequately coordinate with local authorities before conducting the operation that led to Good’s death.

Protests followed in the days after the shooting, with demonstrators gathering near the site and outside federal buildings. Protesters held signs bearing Good’s name and called for accountability and justice.

Civil rights and immigrant-rights organizations have also weighed in, arguing the case highlights broader concerns about federal enforcement tactics and their impact on communities, including LGBTQ people and families.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have said the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. Officials have declined to release the officer’s name, citing the ongoing investigation.

As investigators review video footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence, city and state leaders have urged transparency and accountability.

For many in Minneapolis, Good’s death has become both a political flashpoint and a moment of collective mourning. Advocates say she should be remembered not through disputed narratives, but as a wife, a community member, and a neighbor whose life was cut short.