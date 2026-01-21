Photos

Meyerland Area Democrats January Meeting

January 19, 2026

Dalton DeHart
January 21, 2026
The Meyerland Area Democrats Club held its January meeting at Faith Lutheran Church.

A veritable who’s-who of Democratic candidates and elected officials attended the dinner meeting, which included a special presentation of an MLK Leadership Award to U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.  

The Meyerland Area Democrats Club is an organization composed primarily of residents from election precincts in the Meyerland area of Southwest Houston, who are dedicated to electing Democratic candidates and promoting issues of concern to Democrats.

