Meyerland Area Democrats January Meeting

The Meyerland Area Democrats Club held its January meeting at Faith Lutheran Church.

A veritable who’s-who of Democratic candidates and elected officials attended the dinner meeting, which included a special presentation of an MLK Leadership Award to U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The Meyerland Area Democrats Club is an organization composed primarily of residents from election precincts in the Meyerland area of Southwest Houston, who are dedicated to electing Democratic candidates and promoting issues of concern to Democrats.