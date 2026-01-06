Meet Shookarena, Houston’s Campy Queen of Creativity

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Shookarena is a glimpse into the new wave of drag: Crafty yet catchy and always moving to the beat of her own drum. This up-and-coming alternative performer knows just who she is, and she’s using social media to learn, grow and connect. Wildly imaginative yet still down to earth, this queen is destined to carve her spot in Houston’s scene. Find out more about what makes Shookarena tick.

Pronouns?

She/ Her.

Inner Avatar?

Peppa Pig.



Hometown?

Houston, Texas, born and raised, specifically the Aldine area.

Drag birthday?

July 21, 2021 (The Barbie movie would come out two years later on the same date.)

Story behind the stage name?

The origin behind my name is quite dumb. It’s just an inside joke from playing Fortnite, but I always loved the suffix “arena” because of artists like Sabrina and Marina.

Share details about your outfit.

The outfit is made by me from head to toe. I constructed the skirt and bodice using thrifted denim and lined all of it with a satin bedsheet. The contrast in the denim patchwork and satin lining is a nice way to show my campy, contemporary style while also showcasing my love for a classical, glamorous aesthetic. I chose this outfit because it is symbolic of my resourcefulness and unique take on the art form of drag.



What got you interested in drag?

I started doing drag as a joke for a YouTube video. My first exposure to drag was “Unhhhh” with Trixie and Katya, so I saw it as a means of comedic expression.



Describe your performing persona.

I just like to feel a song and have fun. I think every song calls for a different energy.

What’s on your bucket list?

My bucket list consists of graduating college and continuing the path I’m on. I think goals evolve throughout life, so currently I’m following my passions while seeking economic stability like everyone else.

Any New Year’s resolutions?

I actually love New Year’s resolutions. 2024 was to make a new garment every month. 2025 was to post every day. As for 2026, I’m currently deciding.



What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

To never lose the love of performing. I think external factors like money and competition take away your intrinsic motivation to improve and continue performing as a whole. I think finding a healthy separation of career and hobby is what I personally need to be my best artistically and mentally.



Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

As a trans, drag queen college student, the recent legislation as a whole has been more than frustrating. As a drag queen, I find restrictions on campus when trying to organize events or work with clubs. As a trans person, I’ve been frustrated with overt policing and government infringement. I find the misrepresentation and obsession with queer people to be nothing short of a lack of any substance. I believe all of this is a waste of resources that could be allocated towards actual problem solving that could better assist constituents. Overall, I think the current political climate is nothing short of a shit show, and representatives need to stop wasting our tax dollars and time on BS that doesn’t produce anything.



Favorite hangout spots?

My favorite hangout spot is my room. I like to be home and play video games or work on drag projects. I especially love dedicating days to make content.



Do you have a drag family?

I currently am a drag orphan; however, I have a drag best friend (@qween.tulip). She’s made my pads, styled some hair and been patient with me, not only as an artist but as a person. We met on TikTok when I was in high school, and I think we balance each other out perfectly. I also have gotten really close to @thepeachbellini who has inspired me to have fun with social media. These two girls I consider family and am grateful that they have supported me at a distance as I enter the drag scene here in Houston.

Describe your aesthetic.

I would describe my drag aesthetic as fun and referential. I like to play with characters or concepts, and I think a lot of my drag has a theme that can be generally understood as camp. When making a look, I like to envision a mini world that it exists in. As a social media girl, I think about what song would work with the aesthetic of said look and what backgrounds help support the vision of a look. I try to generate stuff that’s fun, and part of that is a good reference. I’ve done it all from Ronald McDonald to the Lorax. I love to play with cosplay and costumes in drag.



Must-have clothing accessory/prop?

My must have accessory is a glove or sleeve. This is a very hot take, but I feel like a naked arm is a little empty for a look. I love incorporating gloves or sleeves that correspond to an outfit. I especially love a glove because you can pair them with other outfits so you get more use.

#TeamUpbeat or #TeamBallad?

#TeamUpbeat. I think in a lot of the environments where we perform it calls for high energy or fun like a club or bar. As a girl who has performed at school where you might not always have queer people who understand drag in the audience, dancing and faster pace music is more digestible to contemporary audiences. Upbeat music usually sets a more energetic tone as opposed to a ballad where it might not translate to people who are unfamiliar with the art form.



What do you do in your downtime?

I love to sleep and play video games. If I have the energy, I rhinestone and style hair, but if I’m looking to destress, Fortnite and Roblox usually have my back.



What would people be surprised to know about you?

People would be surprised to know I’m hyper aware of how I am perceived, especially as a younger queen. I think a lot about the way we think as people and how perception is everything. The way we understand verbiage or apply it to situations is quite powerful. For this reason, I think it’s important not to internalize it and allow room for nuance and understanding. We, as people, are complex creatures and nothing is linear. As queer people, we read and throw shade, and as a community, we know how easy it is to misconstrue and antagonize people. I say whatever I want and speak my mind because I understand that people will inevitably perceive a certain image of you, whether positive or negative. I also don’t believe in only seeing people for their wrongs because I believe there is at least a little good in everyone. Trust me. People will be shocked by this from me.

Dream job as a child?

My dream job as a child was always some sort of entrepreneur. I love the process of creating a product, selling it and analyzing all the data that coincides with it. I wanted to open a sewing shop or a restaurant and even start a product of my own. I think my mind works very well with a capitalist economy.



Marry, Shag, Kill: John Legend, John Stamos, John Cena?

Marry whoever is uncut, shag if it’s big enough and kill the rest.



Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

My advice for up-and-coming performers is to learn. So often people are scared to try learning a new skill out of a fear of failure. You’re gonna look back and be grossed out; you might as well say you tried or have gotten better at a skill. My other tip would be to obviously have fun. If you’re gonna suck, at least do it with a smile on your face and be able to laugh at yourself.

Favorite drag character from media? Why?

Roger the Alien. Quick wit, vaguely human and yet so relatable.



Which candy/dessert would best describe you and why?

Jello. It’s jiggly with lots of flavors and colors, yet all sweet and fun.

Any pets?

Two cats, two dogs, a fishtank, the cat across the street, some roaches and my siblings.



What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

In drag I’ve learned that femininity is organic and beautiful. As queer people, we have a lot of internalized homophobia and femophobia. I think drag helped me unpack that and helped me be honest with myself and even transition.



Life mantra?

My life mantra is, “It’s going to happen whether you stress out or not.” There’s a difference between caring and being stressed. Being caring to the point of obsession will stress you out. That causes high blood pressure and wrinkles, so I most definitely stay away from that.



What advice would you share with your younger self?

I would tell myself nothing. I’m too stubborn to listen, so why bother. Other than that, I’d probably tell him that it all works out.



How would you describe Greater Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

I would describe the drag scene as cookie cutter but cute. We have sprinkles of alternative drag, depending on where you look; but I’m not too sure, seeing as I’m new. But I do look forward to what Houston looks like in the future.



What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

I want the world to know less. I think the less we know the better. Look at the furries; they’re doing great.



Have you ever had a defining moment in your life? If so, share more.

My defining moment in my life was attending college for the first time. I had just started transitioning and leaving the house fem presenting, and I felt like I finally had control for a new narrative. In high school I didn’t come out or explain it to people, but in college I was able to reintroduce myself and be respected by people of all different walks of life, which was really affirming to my trans identity.



What are your passions in life?

My passions in life are peace and creativity. The reason I keep it general is because it evolves over time and even depending on the day. Some seasons I love to perform, and others, sewing an outfit. Some seasons I need to relax, and some seasons I’m on a roll. Life is filled with peaks and valleys, and we evolve as we walk through it; however, I know that I will always find ways to express my art and find a healthy balance between that and work.



Who are your favorite artists to perform?

I feel like I pull generally upbeat music from lots of different artists. In general, I love to perform to Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, and Ariana Grande. Ariana has a good range of songs, from cute to slutty. Gaga is a passion powerhouse, so I just feel her music. Tate McRae is great for a hip hop, upbeat number as well.



If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

If I could perform with anyone, it would probably be Melanie Martinez. I feel like her visuals would let me play a fun character with cool props.

Follow Shookarena on Instagram @shookarena and on Facebook at facebook.com/shookarena.