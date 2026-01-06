Turning Pain Into Purpose

When Malissa Dunnings looks back on her career trajectory, the shift from financial services to wellness feels less like a leap of faith and more like an inevitability. It’s one shaped by a personal injury, introspection, and a growing need to make a difference.

“I definitely wasn’t feeling very fulfilled in financial services,” Dunnings admits. While she still holds a dual role today, running her wellness business while working for a large financial institution, her pull toward health and wellness was rooted in lived experience. “Getting back to being active and working out has literally changed my life,” she explains. “I wanted to be able to provide some insight and make an impact without necessarily having a gym.”

That clarity emerged after a severe back injury in her early 30s left her in near-constant pain. “When you’re in your early 30s and you’re in almost debilitating pain all the time, unable to do things that normal people would do, it really can psychologically impact you,” she says.

The road back began with small steps. “The first step is to just get off the couch,” Dunnings notes. “Sometimes you have to work through that discomfort.”

Movement eventually led her to CrossFit, a space that reshaped her understanding of strength and belonging. “It’s probably the only sport where the person that finishes last gets the biggest cheer,” she says. “It just makes you see there’s a place for everyone.” That emphasis on showing up—and not perfection—continues to inform her work today.

While earning her MBA, Dunnings began intentionally aligning passion with profession. “It really wasn’t a pondering,” she says. “It was almost a knowing.” When the idea arrived, everything clicked.

“I’m just glad I didn’t get distracted with other things. I knew this was the direction for me. Everything—all of my efforts and momentum—just went into that specific initiative.”

The catalyst came while scrolling social media, where Dunnings first encountered DEXA body-composition scans. “Everything in my life just made a left turn,” she recalls. “This is what the industry needs.” At the time, the technology wasn’t available locally. “I realized that it did not exist in Houston,” she says, noticing a gap she decided to fill.

She opened Composition ID Houston just days after finishing grad school. “My last day of grad school was August 14, and I opened Composition ID Houston on August 16.” What drew her to DEXA technology was its accuracy. “No other tools are going to give us this accuracy and reliability,” she explains.

That emphasis on precision isn’t about aesthetics or what standing on the scale tells you. “I’m a screw-the-scale person,” Dunnings says. “We don’t have a scale in our home because you can get on a scale one morning and it can really screw your whole day up.” Instead, she focuses on sustainability and education. “If you want a fad diet or quick fix, we are not the place for you,” she says. “We’re all about lifestyle changes, sustainability, and just really educating ourselves.”

January, she notes, often brings an influx of resolution-driven clients, but it’s the long-term relationships that matter most. “It’s those people that have been with us for five or six years and that have made it a part of their lives to be on the schedule once a quarter just for accountability purposes,” she says. Her advice to those who tend to fall off after breaking their resolutions? “Choose progress over perfection, even if it’s just some forward movement.”

As a Black LGBTQ woman founder in a traditionally exclusionary industry, visibility has mattered more than she initially expected. “Representation is important,” Dunnings states. “If you see someone that represents you, then you’re more willing to give it a shot.” Over time, her client base has shifted, too. “The demographic has changed significantly,” she notes, pointing out that it started as mostly Caucasian, but over time has become more inclusive of all skin tones.

Taking on a leadership role also required her to grow. For over a year, Dunnings ran her business solo while working full-time elsewhere. “I was just stretched entirely too thin,” she recalls. Hiring help was a turning point. “When I hired someone, things just got bigger and bigger.” Her takeaway is to not limit yourself to a very narrow scope where you feel the need to control everything.

That philosophy extends to personalization. “No two plans are the same,” she says. “We’re building programming around each individual’s level of activity and enjoyment.” The goal is personal agency, not a formulaic prescription.

Avid OutSmart readers may recognize Dunnings from the August 2025 wedding feature, where she and her wife, Pamela, shared their love story. Dunnings points out that Pamela is a co-owner of Composition ID Houston. “That was her wedding present,” she shares.

Looking back, Dunnings can’t pinpoint taking a single risk that made it all possible. “I think all of it was a risk,” she says. But if there’s one lesson she hopes readers carry forward, it’s this: “When you know what your passion is and that is your singular focus, you have to be open to broadening your perspective of what your box of possibilities looks like.”

And when “alignment” finally arrives? “There was definitely fear,” Dunnings shares, “but then there’s also a confidence that you approach that with.”

For more info, visit compositionid.com