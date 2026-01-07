Photos

Lilly Roddy Celebration of Life

December 6, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email January 7, 2026
Less than a minute

Friends, students, and admirers of the late Houston Astrologer Lilly Roddy gathered at the Montrose Center to celebrate her life and legacy.

After a welcome and introduction by Murielle Laurenne, Gandhari Boulighy delivered words of remembrance, and guests shared stories about how Lilly had impacted their lives.

OutSmart Publisher Greg Jeu offered a moving tribute to his longtime friend and colleague, followed by reflections from Lana Coble.

After the formal program concluded, guests lingered to mingle and share personal memories of the beloved astrologer, teacher, and mentor.

 

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email January 7, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Back to top button