Lilly Roddy Celebration of Life

Friends, students, and admirers of the late Houston Astrologer Lilly Roddy gathered at the Montrose Center to celebrate her life and legacy.

After a welcome and introduction by Murielle Laurenne, Gandhari Boulighy delivered words of remembrance, and guests shared stories about how Lilly had impacted their lives.

OutSmart Publisher Greg Jeu offered a moving tribute to his longtime friend and colleague, followed by reflections from Lana Coble.

After the formal program concluded, guests lingered to mingle and share personal memories of the beloved astrologer, teacher, and mentor.