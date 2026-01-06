Finding Community and Healing in the Outdoors

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For 38-year-old Thomas Ramon, physical fitness means practicing simple, everyday movements rather than chasing an athletic ideal. He views fitness and wellness as accessible—taking a walk or hiking in a local park to support healthy bones, joints, and mental relaxation. He encourages everyone to value movement in all forms, and believes fitness should be enjoyable and inclusive, not intimidating.

Ramon’s passion for cycling and jogging has brought him physical benefits and stress relief throughout his life. But three years ago, a severe leg injury and surgery forced him to pause his active routine. Months of recovery left him searching for new ways to stay engaged. He eventually returned to hiking—something he enjoyed as a youth—and rediscovered the restorative power of nature.

As he adjusted to his new routine, Ramon looked for a community that welcomed LGBTQ individuals in Houston. This led him to LGBTQ Outdoors, a national group connecting LGBTQ people with nature and each other. The Houston chapter was barely active, so he volunteered as the local ambassador to create more opportunities for people like himself.

As an ambassador, Ramon plans and organizes events, scouts parks, ensures trail safety, and promotes the activities on LGBTQ Outdoors’ website and on a Facebook group for Texas. He is dedicated to making each event safe and accessible for queer people of all backgrounds and fitness levels. “Anybody on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum is welcome,” he says.

Justin Yoder, founder of LGBTQ Outdoors, shares Ramon’s commitment to inclusion. Yoder believes real inclusion means fostering genuine belonging. “When everyone feels safe to show up as their full selves, nature becomes more than a place—it becomes home. At the heart of our mission is connecting the LGBTQIA+ community to the outdoors and to one another,” he explains.

Ramon acknowledges that outdoor experiences can be intimidating for LGBTQ individuals, especially in environments dominated by straight, cisgender men. “Outdoor experiences can very often be ruined by our fear of uncertainty, just being queer and vulnerable. This organization provides an environment where people can drop those fears and feel comfortable and accepted,” he emphasizes.

Spending time outdoors brings mental and physical health benefits. Ramon points to research showing that being outside helps people shift focus, recover from digital stress, and strengthen their immune systems. “There’s a lot of studies on how our focus changes when we’re outdoors and our minds get an opportunity to recover from heavy attentiveness. When we’re inside, we experience a lot of stress from looking at the computer and being on our phones all day. Being outside helps us separate from that, change our focus, and boost our immune systems. Physical activity like walking and hiking reduces blood pressure. So being outside is just all around good for us,” Ramon says.

Houston’s LGBTQ Outdoors events are most often free and held on weekends. The majority of events welcome pets and children, depending on the activity, so families and individuals alike can participate. Throughout the year, Ramon and his group organize special trips to state parks, offering guided hikes, educational seminars, meals, and cabin stays for a modest fee. And an annual four-day Outdoorfest is also held.

The group’s events go beyond outdoor adventures. Ramon highlights the social side—joining Houston’s LGBTQ Outdoors is a great way to make friends. Socializing isn’t limited to hikes; members also enjoy gatherings like house parties, club nights, and dancing. With a range of events, the organization ensures everyone can find something that fits their interests and comfort, making it a valuable resource for those seeking community.

For those hoping to commit to better health in the new year, Ramon suggests starting small by trying something like a neighborhood walk. Information about upcoming events, health tips, and community resources is available on LGBTQ Outdoors’ national website, local Facebook groups, podcasts, and newsletters.

Despite its successes, LGBTQ Outdoors has faced challenges. As a registered nonprofit, it has been affected by reduced corporate funding amid anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) efforts from the current administration. To offset the shortfall, LGBTQ Outdoors launched a GoFundMe campaign and seeks community support to continue its mission of inclusion and connection.

Outside his volunteer work, Ramon manages inventories for 18 locations of a local firm. He and his husband, Rene, will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary next month.

Reflecting on recent challenges faced by the LGBTQ community, Ramon remains hopeful about the power of connection. “I think just taking part in any queer community is going to make you feel better. And we can help fill that gap for you.”

For more information, visit lgbtqoutdoors.com