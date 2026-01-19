Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Announces 44 Endorsements for March Primary
Annise Parker, James Talarico, and Gina Hinojosa among top picks.
The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC has endorsed 44 candidates for the March 3, 2026 primary election following its endorsement meeting held via Zoom on Saturday, January 17. Early voting begins February 16.
More than 280 members attended the meeting, where the organization’s screening committee presented recommendations after interviewing and scoring 86 candidates across 47 contested primary races. The Caucus only screened candidates in contested primaries. The general membership voted to accept the committee’s full slate of recommendations.
Among the highest-profile endorsements, the Caucus backed former Houston Mayor Annise Parker for Harris County Judge, State Rep. James Talarico for U.S. Senator, and State Rep. Gina Hinojosa for Governor. Christian Dashaun Menefee, former Harris County Attorney, received the endorsement for U.S. Representative District 18, while Abbie Kamin was endorsed to succeed him as County Attorney.
The Comptroller of Public Accounts race was designated as “Will-of-the-Body” by the organization’s screening committee, requiring discussion and a vote by members present. Sarah Eckhardt received the endorsement.
In another notable race, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2 incumbent Jim F. Kovach, running for a third term, was among five LGBTQ judges featured in OutSmart’s October 2025 article, Excellence Under Pressure: Harris County’s “Fab Five” Judges.
The Caucus made no endorsement recommendations in three races: Harris County Democratic Party Chair, Judge of County Civil Court at Law No. 3, and District Judge of the 496th Judicial District.
“We are proud to endorse these candidates who support equality and who we feel will use their respective positions to support the LGBTQ+ community,” said Caucus President-elect Brandon Mack. “We look forward to continued relationships with all candidates who support the LGBTQ+ community and will reopen our endorsement process for the General Election in June.”
Please note that these are the endorsements of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC. OutSmart magazine does not endorse political candidates or propositions.
Complete List of Endorsed Candidates
Federal Offices
U.S. Senator – James Talarico
U.S. Representative, District 8 – Laura Jones
U.S. Representative, District 9 – Earnest Clayton, Jr.
U.S. Representative, District 14 – Konstantinos Vogiatzis
U.S. Representative, District 18 – Christian Dashaun Menefee
U.S. Representative, District 29 – Sylvia Garcia
U.S. Representative, District 38 – Marvalette Hunter
Statewide Offices
Governor – Gina Hinojosa
Lieutenant Governor – Marcos Isais Vélez
Attorney General – Nathan Johnson
Comptroller of Public Accounts – Sarah Eckhardt
Texas Supreme Court
Chief Justice – Maggie Ellis
Justice, Place 7 – Kristen Hawkins
Texas Legislature
State Senator, District 11 – Cameron A. Rollwitz
State Representative, District 26 – Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz
State Representative, District 126 – Stefanie Bord
State Representative, District 131 – Staci Childs
State Representative, District 139 – Charlene Ward Johnson
State Representative, District 142 – Danyahel (Danny) Norris
State Representative, District 144 – Emmanuel Guerrero
State Representative, District 149 – Darlene Breaux
14th Court of Appeals
Chief Justice – Sarah Beth Landau
Justice, Place 7 – William Demond
District Courts
157th Judicial District – Tanya Garrison
183rd Judicial District – Katie Wilson
209th Judicial District – Brian Edward Warren
232nd Judicial District – Josh Hill
234th Judicial District – Lauren Reeder
270th Judicial District – Dedra Davis
281st Judicial District – Christine Weems
315th Judicial District – Leah Shapiro
Harris County
County Judge – Annise Parker
County Civil Court at Law No. 2 – Jim F. Kovach
County Criminal Court at Law No. 7 – Andrew A. Wright
County Criminal Court at Law No. 14 – James Hu
Probate Court No. 4 – James S. Horwitz
County Attorney – Abbie Kamin
District Clerk – Pernell Davis
Department of Education, Place 5 – Erica Davis
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 – Dolores Lozano
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Place 2 – Davis Mendoza Darusman
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7, Place 2 – Markia Bordeaux
Democratic Party Precinct Chairs
Precinct 53 – Noelle McSherry
Precinct 407 – Patricia (Pati) Limón de Rodriguez
Founded in 1975, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is the South’s oldest civil rights organization dedicated solely to the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality, and the largest LGBTQ+ political organization in Houston and Harris County. For more information, visit www.thecaucus.org/