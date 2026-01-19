Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Announces 44 Endorsements for March Primary

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC has endorsed 44 candidates for the March 3, 2026 primary election following its endorsement meeting held via Zoom on Saturday, January 17. Early voting begins February 16.

More than 280 members attended the meeting, where the organization’s screening committee presented recommendations after interviewing and scoring 86 candidates across 47 contested primary races. The Caucus only screened candidates in contested primaries. The general membership voted to accept the committee’s full slate of recommendations.

Among the highest-profile endorsements, the Caucus backed former Houston Mayor Annise Parker for Harris County Judge, State Rep. James Talarico for U.S. Senator, and State Rep. Gina Hinojosa for Governor. Christian Dashaun Menefee, former Harris County Attorney, received the endorsement for U.S. Representative District 18, while Abbie Kamin was endorsed to succeed him as County Attorney.

The Comptroller of Public Accounts race was designated as “Will-of-the-Body” by the organization’s screening committee, requiring discussion and a vote by members present. Sarah Eckhardt received the endorsement.

In another notable race, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2 incumbent Jim F. Kovach, running for a third term, was among five LGBTQ judges featured in OutSmart’s October 2025 article, Excellence Under Pressure: Harris County’s “Fab Five” Judges.

The Caucus made no endorsement recommendations in three races: Harris County Democratic Party Chair, Judge of County Civil Court at Law No. 3, and District Judge of the 496th Judicial District.

“We are proud to endorse these candidates who support equality and who we feel will use their respective positions to support the LGBTQ+ community,” said Caucus President-elect Brandon Mack. “We look forward to continued relationships with all candidates who support the LGBTQ+ community and will reopen our endorsement process for the General Election in June.”

Please note that these are the endorsements of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus PAC. OutSmart magazine does not endorse political candidates or propositions.

Complete List of Endorsed Candidates

Federal Offices

U.S. Senator – James Talarico

U.S. Representative, District 8 – Laura Jones

U.S. Representative, District 9 – Earnest Clayton, Jr.

U.S. Representative, District 14 – Konstantinos Vogiatzis

U.S. Representative, District 18 – Christian Dashaun Menefee

U.S. Representative, District 29 – Sylvia Garcia

U.S. Representative, District 38 – Marvalette Hunter

Statewide Offices

Governor – Gina Hinojosa

Lieutenant Governor – Marcos Isais Vélez

Attorney General – Nathan Johnson

Comptroller of Public Accounts – Sarah Eckhardt

Texas Supreme Court

Chief Justice – Maggie Ellis

Justice, Place 7 – Kristen Hawkins

Texas Legislature

State Senator, District 11 – Cameron A. Rollwitz

State Representative, District 26 – Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz

State Representative, District 126 – Stefanie Bord

State Representative, District 131 – Staci Childs

State Representative, District 139 – Charlene Ward Johnson

State Representative, District 142 – Danyahel (Danny) Norris

State Representative, District 144 – Emmanuel Guerrero

State Representative, District 149 – Darlene Breaux

14th Court of Appeals

Chief Justice – Sarah Beth Landau

Justice, Place 7 – William Demond

District Courts

157th Judicial District – Tanya Garrison

183rd Judicial District – Katie Wilson

209th Judicial District – Brian Edward Warren

232nd Judicial District – Josh Hill

234th Judicial District – Lauren Reeder

270th Judicial District – Dedra Davis

281st Judicial District – Christine Weems

315th Judicial District – Leah Shapiro

Harris County

County Judge – Annise Parker

County Civil Court at Law No. 2 – Jim F. Kovach

County Criminal Court at Law No. 7 – Andrew A. Wright

County Criminal Court at Law No. 14 – James Hu

Probate Court No. 4 – James S. Horwitz

County Attorney – Abbie Kamin

District Clerk – Pernell Davis

Department of Education, Place 5 – Erica Davis

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 – Dolores Lozano

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Place 2 – Davis Mendoza Darusman

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7, Place 2 – Markia Bordeaux

Democratic Party Precinct Chairs

Precinct 53 – Noelle McSherry

Precinct 407 – Patricia (Pati) Limón de Rodriguez

Founded in 1975, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is the South’s oldest civil rights organization dedicated solely to the advancement of LGBTQ+ equality, and the largest LGBTQ+ political organization in Houston and Harris County. For more information, visit www.thecaucus.org/