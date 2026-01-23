FIFA World Cup Brings Big Plans for Houston’s LGBTQ Community

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

As anticipation mounts worldwide for the 2026 FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) Men’s World Cup, Houston proudly prepares to join 15 other host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The soccer tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, bringing the excitement of international soccer directly to Houston’s doorstep.

This edition of the World Cup is historic, featuring an expanded roster of 48 teams and a total of 104 matches. Houston’s NRG Stadium is scheduled to host seven of these games, taking place on June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29, and July 4. The city expects a vibrant influx of fans and visitors, with teams and supporters traveling from Germany, Curacao, Portugal, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and several other nations, depending on playoff outcomes.

Houston Pride Parade Moves to Early June

In tandem with the World Cup, Houston’s annual LGBTQ Pride Parade and Festival will see a significant schedule adjustment in 2026. Traditionally held on the last Saturday of June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Inn Riots, this year’s Pride Parade will take place earlier—on Saturday, June 6, beginning at 7:00 p.m., with the festival occurring earlier that same day.

Kerry-Ann Morrison, President of Pride Houston 365, explains that city officials determined they would not have sufficient emergency and police resources to ensure the safety of both the World Cup matches and the Pride Parade, both extremely large events which would have overlapped. As a result, organizers chose to move the Pride celebrations to the first Saturday in June. “Our top priority is ensuring everyone feels safe while celebrating, especially given the current environment,” Morrison emphasizes.

The 2026 Pride Festival will include two performance stages—one featuring mainstream entertainers and another highlighting emerging local artists. Food trucks will remain open later this year, allowing festivalgoers to dine before the parade begins.

Despite the date change, Morrison reports strong enthusiasm, noting that the number of vendors and parade contingents registering is undiminished. Additionally, Pride Houston 365 is currently in the planning stage to offer a smaller, possibly indoor, festival in the Montrose area during late June to honor Stonewall’s legacy.

To support LGBTQ visitors, Pride Houston 365 is developing a comprehensive online directory with over 300 resources tailored for out-of-town guests. The list will include restaurants, bars, healthcare services, and mental health resources to help visitors access what they need during their stay.

LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Heavily Involved

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce is playing a significant role in World Cup preparations. Tammi Wallace, President & CEO of the Chamber, serves on the FIFA World Cup Houston Host Committee’s Inclusion Working Group. The Chamber is also partnering with the Harris County Houston Sports Authority and their Buy Houston-By Houston vendor program to connect LGBTQ and allied-owned businesses with World Cup opportunities.

Last spring, Chris Canetti, President of the Houston Host Committee, attended a Chamber breakfast meeting, speaking to business leaders about ways they can engage and benefit from the event. “It was one of our best-attended breakfasts,” Wallace recalls. “We’re committed to ensuring LGBTQ+ and allied-owned businesses are included in World Cup opportunities.”

The Chamber is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. “We founded the Chamber to secure a seat at the table, and having that seat ensures our voice is heard,” Wallace states. To further support LGBTQ visitors, the Chamber plans to launch a special webpage listing LGBTQ-friendly restaurants and bars among its members, helping guests find welcoming spaces during their World Cup stay.

Space City Pride Football Club Welcomes All

The Montrose Center and Space City Pride Football Club are teaming up to be the Houston host organization of Pride House International for the World Cup, introducing Pride House Houston 26. According to Dan Cato of The Montrose Center, Pride House will serve as a central hub for all LGBTQ fans, athletes, and allies, offering a safe space to watch matches and connect throughout the tournament. The Pride House will also be a featured topic at the Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit this month.

President Stephen Olson says the Pride House will host a variety of activities, including watch parties, social gatherings, pick-up soccer games, clinics, and panel discussions focused on LGBTQ inclusion and visibility in sports. More details about these events will be released in the coming weeks and months.

Space City Pride Football Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was established to create a welcoming environment where individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities can enjoy soccer without fear of discrimination. The club’s mission is to break down stereotypes by demonstrating that LGBTQ individuals can excel as athletes and to educate the broader community through competition, coaching, and inclusive sporting events. It is a member of the International Gay & Lesbian Football Association.

A Huge Boon for Houston’s Economy

Juliana Wathen, owner of Cosmo Cool Concepts and a member of the LGBTQ Chamber, is a Destination Management Certified Professional. With her staff of 80, she has been managing events for corporations for over 30 years. Walthen worked with the Houston Sports Authority planning the draw party that was held at Little Woodrow’s in EaDo (East Downtown). At the draw party, the names of the teams that would be coming to Houston were drawn from a bowl.

The World Cup will be a wonderful opportunity for showing potential clients what Houston can do and making them want to bring their conferences and sporting events here, Wathen says.

Cosmo is currently bidding on events at the World Cup Fan Fest, which will run for 34 days in the EaDo area. “It’s going to be a bigger footprint than the State Fair in Texas, and it’s going to be huge. There will be musical entertainment, hospitality tents, activations, and giveaways. The matches will also be aired. It is free to the public to attend, and there will be diverse food and beverages to choose from,” Wathen explains.

Cosmo is a full-service provider for events, in hotels and off-site. “We can provide their transportation, whether it’s picking them up at the airport or taking them to the stadium on game day or taking them to an off-site dinner. We can provide entertainment, staffing, lights, sound, video, decor, catering, and gift items. We also provide translators in several languages, and we do tours.”

Cosmo is actively recruiting part-time staff to help meet the demands of business during the World Cup. “We pay $30 an hour, with a four-hour minimum,” says Wathen. Anyone interested can connect through the Cosmo website.

Wathen predicts that watch parties will begin popping up as the World Cup nears. Many establishments will also be looking for additional performers during this busy time. Side trips to NASA and Galveston will be popular, as will shopping at the Galleria and Uptown Park. “It’s all the way down to the Uber drivers and the taco trucks on the corner. There are opportunities for everybody. Think of it as seven Super Bowls in four weeks.”

