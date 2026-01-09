Justice for Renee Nicole Good Rally in Houston

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Hundreds of people gathered in Houston’s Galleria area this week to protest the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis during a federal immigration operation earlier this week.

The rally took place near the busy intersection of Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer Road, drawing attention from passing traffic as participants held signs, chanted, and called for accountability. Organized by local activists, the demonstration was one of several nationwide actions responding to Good’s death and the questions it has raised about federal enforcement tactics.

Good, who was married to a woman, has become a focal point for LGBTQ advocates and immigrant-rights organizers alike. At the Houston rally, speakers and attendees emphasized the human toll of enforcement actions, framing the issue not only as a matter of policy, but as a loss felt by families and communities. Protesters referenced the conflicting accounts surrounding the shooting and urged transparency as investigations continue.

While the gathering was rooted in solidarity with Minneapolis, speakers also drew connections to Houston, highlighting concerns about federal immigration activity in cities and its impact on vulnerable communities. Participants called on elected officials to prioritize public safety, oversight, and clear limits on enforcement operations.

The tone of the rally balanced grief and resolve. Some attendees stood quietly with signs bearing Good’s name, while others led chants or spoke briefly about why they felt compelled to show up. For many, the protest was both a public demonstration and a moment of collective mourning.

Photos by Nora Dayton