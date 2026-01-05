January 2026 Horoscope: A Time of New Beginnings

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

January 1 of any New Year is a time of hope and new beginnings, and this was especially true on January 1, 2026—not only astrologically, but also in the numbers. In the esoteric practice of numerology, the Universe moves in nine-year cycles with each year in that cycle carrying a certain vibe. We determine that yearly vibration by adding the numbers of the current year together and breaking it down to a single number from 1 to 9. This is how we do it: we take the current year 2026 and add the numbers straight across (2+0+2+6=10) but we have to reduce it to a number from 1 to 9 so we reduce the 10 by adding (1+0=1). This makes 2026 a 1 year, and in numerology the number 1 is associated with new beginnings, taking risks, and independence. The year 2025 was a 9 vibration (2+0+2+5=9). The number 9 is about closure, letting go, and endings. It’s this closure energy that made 2025 so challenging for many of us. But that’s in the past now, and it’s time to step into a whole new cycle.

This 1 energy of new beginnings continues as we look at the first new moon of 2026. On January 18 the moon will be new in the earthy sign of Capricorn. New moons occur every month when the sun and moon are in the same sign at the exact same degree; this is known as a conjunction in astrology and it’s considered to be the perfect time to set new intentions and make new wishes. Capricorn is a sign that says there will be no more talking because it’s time to get down to business. So find your sign below and see how this first new moon of the year will affect you.

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You’ve had it! Enough is enough! You’re done with this whole identity crisis you’ve been swirling around in the last couple of years. It’s time for a new you, and this new moon has you rethinking some of the roles you’ve been playing in both your personal and work life. Some of these roles were perfect and valid for a particular time in your life, but now they’re wearing you down and holding you back. On top of shedding roles and identities that no longer work for you, you’re also rethinking the whole “success” thing, and what success means to you now.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

The spiritual text A Course in Miracles defines a miracle as a shift in our perception, so when we ask for a miracle we’re asking for a shift in our perception about a person or situation. The new moon in Capricorn is your shot at a miracle—a chance to shift your perception. Being flexible isn’t your strong suit, but it’s exactly what’s required right now. Try something new, shake things up, try a little adventure. If you do, you’ll get your miracle and you’ll see the people, places and things in your life from a whole new perspective.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

The new moon in Capricorn includes a trip to Pluto’s Underworld. Your specialty is keeping things light and fun, so why in the world would anyone want a trip to the Underworld, you ask. Well, Pluto’s lair is where you send all those fears, phobias, and heavy feelings you’d rather not deal with—fear, rage, anger, depression, despair, anxiety, and those pesky patterns you keep repeating that keep you stuck. You learned to hide these beasts many moons ago. It was your coping mechanism. But the gig is up! It’s time to talk, and a therapist would be great right about now—or that friend that doesn’t judge you but won’t co-sign your B.S.

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Your sensitivity and willingness to support others in times of need is what makes you so beautiful. Putting your needs aside and being there for others is certainly a noble cause, but you’ve taken it to a whole other level. Why do your needs keep falling to the bottom of your to-do list? Well, the new moon in Capricorn says that’s no longer fashionable. You can deal with high-maintenance relationships as long as they have a high return rate. But high maintenance with little to no return rate? Yeah, you’re not really feeling that. Takers who never give back will be receiving their pink slips by the end of the month, and there’s no reason for you to feel guilty about it, either.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

“The devil is in the details” is how you start off your year of new beginnings. You must pay special attention to all of the minutiae—the little details of any plan or project you’re trying to get off the ground. It’s about doing all the stuff that isn’t very glamorous, like dealing with that stack of papers on your desk, filling out all of that paperwork, changing the oil in your car, or cleaning out that garage or closet you’ve been meaning to get to for the past six months. It’s boring, I know, but if you don’t take care of all the little things, you’ll have cracks in your foundation and things could come tumbling down. That’s some cheap, B-grade drama that isn’t your style. Take care of things now, and in about six months you’ll be so glad you did.

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

Being busy is a Virgoan’s safe space. It doesn’t really matter what you do—working, cleaning, organizing, yard work—it’s all the same. That busyness keeps all of the anxiety that’s coursing through your veins at bay. The first new moon of 2026 tells Virgoans to relax, have some fun, play, indulge in some pleasure, and get creative. All that anxiety is really your fear of chaos (“If I let go, everything could go to hell in a hand basket”). Letting go and having some fun isn’t being irresponsible. In fact, playing, creating and having fun is probably the best form of meditation for you. Having some fun distracts your conscious mind long enough for some of those amazing psychic hits from your subconscious to come in. Let go a little this month and you’ll be amazed at how things come together in a far better way than your conscious mind ever anticipated.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

Taking care of your living space is the top priority at the beginning of 2026. Your home has to be a place where you can recharge and re-center yourself. You put out so much energy every day being a people person. You make relating to others look so easy, but it does take its toll on you. To get recharged, your home environment needs to offer some peace and quiet. The last thing you need this year is a chaotic home environment that drains what little energy you have left. Ugly, tacky and plastic also drains you. You just can’t do it, so make sure your living space is brimming with beauty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

“Go deep or go home” is a Scorpio mantra, and the first new moon of the year lands right in your communication house. Those nearest and dearest to you need to know that small talk and superficial chatter won’t cut it this month; neither will you tolerate their attempts to avoid or skirt around having a deep conversation about an uncomfortable topic. Make your point, but give them a little breathing room. You’re just built differently. Other than your fellow water signs of Cancer and Pisces, the rest of the cosmic bunch just isn’t built to withstand long periods of emotional intensity like you can. At your most intense, you can scare the bejesus out of your Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

Your year of new beginnings starts with money, front and center. Remember the Abba song “Money, Money, Money”? That’s your jam this month. The new moon in Capricorn brings up your need for safety and security. Since the astrological moon rules feelings and moods, what feels like security will be different for each Sag. The moon also rules home, so some of you might be seeking security by moving or purchasing a new home. Career and self-worth are the other major topics here. If you aren’t feeling valued at work, you’re likely to be seeking greener pastures this year.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is your new moon, Capricorns—your chance to step into the spotlight and show the world what you’ve got. The way you show up and introduce yourself this month carries extra power; the world is watching. You’ll want to look your best, so now is the time to spend money on clothes, hair, and makeup. You’ll be giving Leos a run for their money in the show-off department. It isn’t all about the physical, though—your emotions are also being stirred up. You’re the master at hiding your true feelings, but not this month. Try as you might, what you feel will come through loud and clear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

We can’t say you’re starting 2026 off with a bang. It’s more like the somber tone of a Tibetan meditation bell. Your year of new beginnings begins deep in your subconscious. The cosmic forces are putting all of you Waterbearers on Freud’s couch to examine those nasty little feelings, secrets, and thoughts you’ve repressed. You think if you admit these unseemly, dark aspects of yourself, others will judge you and think less of you, but it’s quite the opposite. All these thoughts and behaviors you’ve suppressed are the very things that make you so relatable to others. After this month, you’ll leave your cave and bless the world with your weird, unique, original presence.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Your year of new beginnings begins with a look at the people hanging around you, specifically those you call “friends.” You tend to be a magnet for the narcissists and emotional vampires of the world, while some of the others are just a bad influence on you. Stop giving these people a pass. You’re kind, sensitive, and quite generous. These qualities are the Piscean’s gifts, and they aren’t to be looted by others for their benefit. You’re the most mystical and ethereal of the twelve signs, so get some good black tourmaline or labradorite to carry with you; they’re both great psychic shields. They’ll act like garlic to those vampires in your life.

Connect with Kevin at popastrologyreadings.com or on Instagram @p0pastrology.