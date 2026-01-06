Beloved Broadway Actor Bret Hanna-Shuford Dies at 46

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Bret Hanna-Shuford, a Broadway performer, social media personality, and co-creator of the popular Broadway Husbands platform, died on January 3, 2026, at the age of 46. His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, announced the news on Instagram, saying Bret passed peacefully, surrounded by family, after a months-long battle with rare and aggressive illnesses.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe,” the statement read. “Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken…”

A Career on Stage and Screen

Born on May 20, 1979, in Beaumont, Texas, Hanna-Shuford developed an early passion for performance that carried him into a long and varied theatrical career. He appeared in several Broadway shows including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Wicked, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Amazing Grace, and Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour.

Beyond Broadway, he also appeared on screen, including roles in The Wolf of Wall Street and guest appearances on television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Only Murders in the Building and The Good Fight. He lent his voice to the acclaimed video game Red Dead Redemption 2.

In addition to performing, Hanna-Shuford pursued work as a creative and life coach, offering advice and mentorship to young actors and performers through social media and video platforms.

Broadway Husbands and Family Life

Together with his husband Stephen, a former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, Bret chronicled his life as a queer husband and father on the Broadway Husbands social media account. The couple shared moments from their performance careers, home life, and the journey of raising their son, Maverick, born in 2022. Their content drew a large and devoted following, with more than a quarter-million followers across platforms.

The Broadway Husbands brand became known for its heartfelt authenticity, blending humor, theatrical insight, and real-world reflections on queer family life. Through their presence online, Bret and Stephen helped normalize same-sex marriage and parenthood, and the realities of balancing artistic careers with family responsibilities.

Houston Roots

OutSmart was honored to feature Hanna-Shuford multiple times over the years, capturing different chapters of his creative life.

In a 2014 cover story by Donalevan Maines, he reflected on his one-man cabaret Charming: A Tale of an American Prince, a show rooted in humor, Disney melodies, and a deeply Texan sense of optimism. The piece traced his journey from Beaumont community theaters to Broadway stages, underscoring his commitment to choosing joy while embracing reality—an ethos that would follow him throughout his career.

In 2022, OutSmart welcomed Hanna-Shuford home again while he was starring as Mr. Banks in Theatre Under The Stars’ production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. In that feature, he spoke candidly about returning to Houston as a new parent, reflecting on family, legacy, and what it meant to perform a story about caregiving and transformation in his hometown. It was a full-circle moment: the Broadway veteran, the Disney enthusiast, the Houston kid, now a father finding new meaning in familiar roles.

Sharing His Health Battle

In the summer of 2025, Hanna-Shuford was diagnosed with two rare and serious conditions: hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), both of which affect the immune system. The dual diagnoses made treatment especially challenging, as the diseases are uncommon and often require intensive care.

HLH is a severe immune disorder in which the body’s defense system becomes dangerously overactive, attacking healthy organs and tissues. PTCL is an aggressive form of blood cancer. Together, they presented a complex medical picture and limited treatment options.

Throughout the latter part of his illness, Bret shared candid updates with his followers. In October, he posted that he had spent three days unconscious in an intensive care unit and later spoke of missing his family while in treatment. Over the 2025 holiday season, he offered a message of gratitude to supporters from his hospital bed.

To help cover medical costs and the financial impact of stepping back from work, friends and colleagues organized a GoFundMe campaign in August 2025. The fundraiser drew support from notable figures in the Broadway community, including John Tartaglia, Douglas Sills, and former Disney Theatrical Group president Thomas Schumacher.

Legacy and Remembrance

Hanna-Shuford’s life was defined by artistic passion, openness, and a commitment to building community. On stage, he brought joy and nuance to his performances; offstage, he shared his life with honesty and generosity, helping others see themselves reflected in his family and his craft.

He is survived by his husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, and their son, Maverick. Tributes from friends, fellow performers, and fans have poured in since the announcement of his death, celebrating his talent, kindness, and the legacy he leaves behind in both theatre and online communities.

A GoFundMe established to support the family surpassed its original goal, reflecting what one close friend called “the most beautiful symbol of a life well lived.”

Bret Hanna-Shuford’s legacy lives on in the stories he told, the joy he modeled, and the love he shared so openly—with Houston, with his audience, and with his family. For OutSmart, he will always remain part of the city’s cultural fabric: a prince from Texas who found his kingdom by being fully, unapologetically himself.