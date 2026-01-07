Houston’s City Council Member Alejandra Salinas Swearing-In Ceremony

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Alejandra Salinas, who recently won a hotly-contested election for Houston City Council At-Large Position 4, was sworn in by Mayor John Whitmire at Houston City Hall with friends, family, and city and county officials in attendance. She was accompanied by her wife, Elizabeth Hadaway.

With her swearing-in, Salinas joins Mario Castillo as the only representatives of the LGBTQ community currently serving on Houston City Council.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the nearby Julia Ideson Building.

