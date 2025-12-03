Painting Pride at Tony’s Place

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

When the rainbow crosswalks in Montrose were removed, the impact rippled far beyond that Westheimer intersection. At Tony’s Place, a drop-in center serving LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, the response came not from leadership, but from the young people themselves. “A couple of days after the crosswalk was removed, a few clients actually came to our staff and suggested that we paint our ramp and railings,” says Executive Director Carrie Rai. “It was their idea. Then my team got right behind it.”

What followed was a community-powered Pride project. “We coordinated events on a Saturday,” Rai explains. “We had a number of youth, volunteers, and community partners come out the day of, and it looked beautiful.”

For the young people who rely on Tony’s Place, the rainbow walkway is more than decoration. “This is part of putting themselves into our outdoor space and really taking claim that Tony’s Place is their space. It is a safe space,” Rai explains. “They want to be represented and seen in the world, which they absolutely should be.”

The effort also aligned, literally and symbolically, with Bering Church, which leases one of their buildings to Tony’s Place. “Pastor Diane McGehee offered a resounding yes,” Rai notes. “I think it just reaffirms such a great partnership and how aligned we are in the vision we have for our community.”

And while Pride symbols on public property may face pushback, Rai sees a movement growing in private spaces. “If other people want to shut us down, we are finding more ways to become visible. We might lose a crosswalk, but we’re gaining dozens of more visibility opportunities.”

Standing in front of the finished walkway, Rai can’t help but smile. “It looks more beautiful than I ever imagined it would be. We’re at the top of the rainbow!”

For more info, visit tonysplace.org.