Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 18 – 21

Thursday, December 18

LGBTQ Night for It’s a Wonderful Life at Stages

Join Stages and OutSmart for a FREE pre-show reception featuring charcuterie, themed beverages, holiday card making, and an Ugly Sweater contest. 800 Rosine St. 6:15 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Ho-Ho-Hoedown at House of Blues

Hosted by Rachel B*tchface, this festive drag spectacular brings classic holiday vibes with a wink, a shimmy, and plenty of rhinestones. With Vancie Vega, Rene B*tchface, and many others. House of Blues Foundation Room, 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 19

Space City Pride FC Presents Jingle Ball

Join Space City Pride FC at Play Nightlife as they present Jingle Ball. There will be drag bingo hosted by Catalina Seymour-Alexander, raffle baskets, a toy and food drive, and drinks served up by Space City Pride board members. 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Trans Men Empowerment Christmas Celebration

Trans Men Empowerment hosts a holiday celebration exclusively for Trans men featuring food, gifts, and a free raffle. Brookstreet Bar-B-Q, 1009 Missouri St. 7 p.m.

Fruity Friday Lotería

Fruity Friday is back at Frost Town Brewing with a new game: Lotería. Cards are $1 each, and proceeds go to support Off with Their Chest top surgery fund. 1719 Ruiz St. 7 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston “Green Christmas”

Celebrate the season with Pride Chorus Houston with a joyful, family-friendly evening of classic carols and festive favorites under the downtown lights. Discovery Green, 1502 McKinney St. 7:15 p.m.

Rich’s Houston Presents TUFF

TUFF returns to Rich’s Houston with LGBTQ icon, NYC luminary, and up and coming DJ Boomer Banks. Expect signature sounds of pounding underground beats, dim red lights, and a crowd that’s hotter than hell, decked out in fetish gear. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 20

A Very Merry Drag Brunch at Agnes and Sherman

Agnes and Sherman presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch, featuring performances by Queen Persephone, Rene B*tchface, Mari Jane, and DJ Chopped Liver. A portion of the proceeds will go to Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT). 250 W 19th St. 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, December 21

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Keymiyah Dupree, Adriana LaRue, and Heidi T. Iman. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Barcode Houston – Night of 1000 Prestons

Barcode Houston celebrates Preston Steamed with an Antichristmas birthday bash hosted by Preston and featuring performances by Mari Jane, Juecee, Sauvignon Blanca, and more. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at TUTS

Theatre Under the Stars presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, a dazzling holiday classic filled with unforgettable songs, big dance numbers, and all the warmth and nostalgia of the season. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Through December 24.

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, December 27

Houston Gaymers Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 28

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Live Director’s Commentary

John Cameron Mitchell is coming back to Houston for a special screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, presented by Arthouse Houston. The event includes live commentary from Mitchell, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film. After the screening, the night continues with live performances that celebrate the punk spirit at the heart of Hedwig. Read more here. Numbers Nightclub, 300 Westheimer Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

Mix/MATCH is a one-day celebration of Houston’s vibrant creative community. The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of local performances, installations, and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 3-10 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.