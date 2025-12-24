Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, Holiday Edition

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, December 25

South Beach Houston Presents Cafe con Leche: Navidad

Christmas at South Beach Houston means a special holiday edition of Cafe con Leche. DJ Zema spins the best in Reggaeton, Bachata, Merengue, and Salsa, with special performances by Reign and Adriana LaRue. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Friendsmas Christmas Party at Play Nightlife

Play Nightlife hosts Friendsmas, a Christmas party with drink specials all night, and music by DJ Twerksum. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

Friday, December 26

Wonderland at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents an amazing trip to ‘Wonderland’ hosted by Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Jorgeous and Mhi’ya. Midnight.

Saturday, December 27

Houston Gaymers December Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

South Beach Houston Presents DJ Leo Blanco

South Beach Houston welcomes legendary global producer and DJ Leo Blanco direct from Madrid, back to Houston for an unforgettable night of world-class sound and energy. 11 p.m.

Sunday, December 28

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts a birthday celebration for Marci Mogul, with spectacular performances by Eddie Divas and Jazelle Barbie Royale. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

House of Soul at Play Nightlife

Play Nightlife Houston presents House of Soul, where House beats meet R&B heat. Hosted by Jeremy, with beats by DJ CJ. 2409 Grant St. 4 p.m.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Live Director’s Commentary

John Cameron Mitchell is coming back to Houston for a special screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, presented by Arthouse Houston. The event includes live commentary from Mitchell, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film. After the screening, the night continues with live performances that celebrate the punk spirit at the heart of Hedwig. Read more here. Numbers Nightclub, 300 Westheimer Rd. 7:30 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, January 17, 2026

3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

Mix/MATCH is a one-day celebration of Houston’s vibrant creative community. The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of local performances, installations, and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 3-10 p.m.

Monday, January 19

MLK Unity Parade

The City of Houston, in collaboration with the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade, presents the city’s first MLK Unity Parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Downtown Houston. 10 a.m.

Thursday, February 5

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7—Sunday, February 8

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

