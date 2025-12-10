Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 11 – 14

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, December 11

Main Street Theater Pride Night for Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Main Street Theater hosts a pre-show Happy Hour and SingOUT Cabaret before the performance of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. 2540 Times Blvd. 6:15 p.m.

Bob the Drag Queen Stand-up at Punchline Houston

Bob the Drag Queen brings her hilarious stand-up show to Houston’s Punchline. Additional shows on Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday at 7 and 9:15 p.m. 1204 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 12

Grace Place 10th Haus of Gingerbread

Grace Place brings its holiday event back to Kindred Montrose. For a full decade, our community has come together for holiday cheer and fierce competition for a cause. Expect music, drinks, festive decor, and food from Kindred Kitchen. 2515 Waugh Dr. 7 p.m.

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit LGBTQ Outdoors, a non-profit group connecting the LGBTQ community to the outdoors. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 13

Pearl Bar Daydream Day Party

Von Kiss and Pearl Bar present Daydream, a day party for lesbians over 40 and their admirers featuring music from the ’70s through the ’00s. 4216 Washington Ave. 4 p.m.

Houston Bears Holiday Posada

Kick off the holiday season with the Houston Bears Annual Holiday Party! This year, the bears and friends are celebrating at Los Robles Bar and Grill with a vibrant and traditional Posada theme. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 6 p.m.

The Room Christmas Drag Show

Room Bar in Spring presents the Roomers Christmas Drag Show, hoated by Blackberri and Annalee Naylor, with performances by Lila Dubois, Jessika del Rey, Eddyssa Pembrooke, and Vegas Van Cartier. 4915 FM 2920, Spring. 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 14

Montrose Country Club Wicked Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Grab your Grimmerie and follow the Yellow Brick Road to The Montrose Country Club for a spellbinding Drag Brunch hosted by Blackberri, with performances by Mari Jane, Cara Cherie’ and Barry Mi Dandy. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. 202 Tuam St.

Houston Improv – Flip Phone Christmas Drag Brunch

Host Chevelle Brooks helps you get into the Christmas spirit with the music of Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston. Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Frwy. 2 p.m.

Sismas 2025

This December, Sis Thee Doll takes us on an extravagant, bigger-and-better-than-ever journey through the music and spirit of the holidays in a way only she can. She’ll be joined by many special guests, friends old and new, to bring this joyful story to you. Condo Cabaret, 2016 Main St. 6 p.m.

South Beach Houston Christmas Holiday Show

South Beach Houston presents a special holiday show benefitting Kofi, hosted by Reign and Adriana LaRue. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, December 18

LGBTQ Night for It’s a Wonderful Life at Stages

Join Stages and OutSmart for a FREE pre-show reception featuring charcuterie, themed beverages, holiday card making, and an Ugly Sweater contest. 800 Rosine St. 6:15 p.m.

Friday, December 19

Trans Men Empowerment Christmas Celebration

Trans Men Empowerment hosts a holiday celebration exclusively for Trans men featuring food, gifts, and a free raffle. Brookstreet Bar-B-Q, 1009 Missouri St. 7 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston “Green Christmas”

Celebrate the season with Pride Chorus Houston with a joyful, family-friendly evening of classic carols and festive favorites under the downtown lights. Discovery Green, 1502 McKinney St. 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 28

Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Live Director’s Commentary

John Cameron Mitchell is coming back to Houston for a special screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, presented by Arthouse Houston. The event includes live commentary from Mitchell, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film. After the screening, the night continues with live performances that celebrate the punk spirit at the heart of Hedwig. Read more here. Numbers Nightclub, 300 Westheimer Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

Mix/MATCH is a one-day celebration of Houston’s vibrant creative community. The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of local performances, installations, and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 3-10 p.m.

