Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 4 – 7

Thursday, December 4

Alley Theatre ActOUT for The Night Shift Before Christmas

Ticket holders for the December 4 performance of the Alley Theatre’s The Night Shift Before Christmas can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, December 5

Victorian Vaudeville at Soundbar, A Music Hall Sing Along & Drag Variety Show

Join ARTS Downtown GTX and Soundbar for a jubilant kickoff to The Dickens Festival Weekend. A night of Victorian Vaudeville, merry music, and dazzling drag! 2411 Mechanic St., Galveston. 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 6

Space City Rugby Hosts The December Classic

Space City Rugby, the Orlando Otters, Crescent City Rougar Roux, and Round Rock Ruckus go head to head in the Space City December Classic. Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside Park, 100 Alderwood St, League City. 9 a.m.

Montrose Country Club – The Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club hosts a special holiday drag brunch hosted by Chevelle Brooks, with appearances by Tisha Flowers, JT Davenport, and Chloe Knox. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Bering Church Queer Holiday Exchange

Bering Church hosts a queer holiday exchange. Swap queer, spread some cheer! Exchange clothes, books, art supplies, plants, resources, and more. Bring gently used items to donate/trade with others. 1440 Harold St. 1 p.m.



Avenue 360 World AIDS Day Pop-Up

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, in partnership with The Normal Anomaly Inc., presents a World AIDS Day pop-up event hosted by Titan Capri, with performances by Dessie Love-Blake, Jazelle Barbie Royale, and Adraina LaRue. Bring a new, unwrapped children’s toy for the toy drive. 2920 Fannin St. 1 p.m.

Lilly Roddy Memorial Service

The community is invited to come together at the Montrose Center to honor the life of beloved Houston astrologer Lilly Roddy. 401 Branard St. 1:30 p.m.

Deck the Hall: 106th Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular at City Hall

Reliant presents this festive annual event that begins with the Mayor’s annual countdown to the holiday tree lighting, followed by a holiday concert with headliner Brian McKnight. Hermann Sq. at Houston City Hall. 4 p.m.

As Big as Life: Art Outside the Margins

Hardy & Nance Studios hosts As Big as Life: Art Outside the Margins, a queer art show benefitting LGBTQ student groups at the University of Houston. Free drinks and light refreshments provided. 902 Hardy St. 7 p.m.

FCC Katy – Sleigh the Halls Drag Bingo, Ho-Ho

The queens are back and ready to jingle all the way! Join them at First Christian Church Katy for a most fabulous holiday event featuring drag, prizes, raffles, and lots of fun. 22101 Morton Ranch Rd., Katy. 7 p.m.

Houston Pride Band’s December Evergreens & Icicles

The Houston Pride Band’s holiday concert reflects the beautiful diversity of our city with a cozy concert featuring holiday music sure to please everyone. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

DJ Dani Toro at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston welcomes international DJ Dani Toro from Barcelona, Spain. Known for his high-energy tribal and progressive house sound, Dani brings a musical intensity that keeps crowds alive from the first drop to the last beat. 810 Pacific St. 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 7

MSLA Recruitment Day

Montrose Softball League Association hosts recruitment day for new players and players currently without a team. Meyerland Park, 5151 Jason St. 9 a.m.

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Brunch

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosts its 16th annual Equality Brunch celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary. Funds raised will support get-out-the-vote initiatives for next year’s midterm elections. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 11 a.m.

Thursday, December 11

Main Street Theater Pride Night for Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Main Street Theater hosts a pre-show Happy Hour and SingOUT Cabaret before the performance of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. 2540 Times Blvd. 6:15 p.m.

Bob the Drag Queen Stand-up at Punchline Houston

Bob the Drag Queen brings her hilarious stand-up show to Houston’s Punchline. Additional shows on Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday at 7 and 9:15 p.m. 1204 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 12

Out at the Ballet for The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 18

LGBTQ Night for It’s a Wonderful Life at Stages

Join Stages and OutSmart for a FREE pre-show reception featuring charcuterie, themed beverages, holiday card making, and an Ugly Sweater contest. 800 Rosine St. 6:15 p.m.

