Pride Houston Opens Nominations for 2026 Grand Marshals

Pride Houston has always been more than a parade. It is a reflection of Houston’s LGBTQ history, its present momentum, and its future leadership. As nominations open for the 2026 Pride Houston Grand Marshals, the organization once again invites the community to help define who carries that legacy forward.

Since its origins in 1978, when local activists organized the historic Town Meeting I at the Astro Arena, Pride Houston has stood as a platform for visibility, organizing, and collective power. Nearly five decades later, that mission continues through Pride Houston 365, which works year-round to uplift LGBTQ voices, address community needs, and celebrate those who lead with courage and conviction.

The annual Grand Marshal designation honors individuals and organizations whose work has made a meaningful impact on Houston’s LGBTQ community. These honorees represent the heart of Pride: advocates, organizers, artists, allies, and change-makers whose contributions often happen far from the spotlight, but whose influence is undeniable.

Nominations for 2026 are open now through January 9, 2026, for the following categories: female-identifying, male-identifying, gender non-binary/non-conforming, ally, organization, trendsetter, and honorary (posthumous or lifetime achievement). Eligible nominees must be at least 21 years old and have strong ties to the Greater Houston area, with a demonstrated record of leadership, advocacy, and community involvement.

Voting is open to those within a 100-mile radius of downtown Houston, though supporters outside the region can still show their support by donating to the Pride Scholarship Fund in a nominee’s name—an act that directly invests in the next generation.

At a time when LGBTQ visibility and rights remain contested, Pride Houston’s call for nominations is a reminder that leadership lives within the community itself. Recognizing those who show up, speak out, nd build bridges is not just tradition—it’s essential.

For nomination details and eligibility, visit pridehouston365.org/celebration/grand-marshal/