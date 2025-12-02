Marci Mogul Brings Beyoncé Energy and Beauty Queen Glamour

53 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

To see Marci Mogul out of drag is a lesson in body art, with tattoos and facial hair. Then, wham, bam, thank you ma’am. With the help of a razor and some makeup, a fully grown goddess emerges ready to take the stage—like Venus rising from the sea. This dance diva channels the moves of Beyoncé while still maintaining the grace of a beauty queen when she speaks to the fawning crowd. Learn more about Marci below.

Pronouns?

He/Him



Inner Avatar?

Owl



Hometown?

Jacksonville, Florida. I’ve been in Houston for two years.



Drag birthday?

Oct. 31, 2009



Story behind the stage name?

There is a clothing store named Marciano, and my friends always brought dresses from there. When I started to do drag, oddly, my mind went to that store, and I shortened it to Marci.



Describe the outfit in the photoshoot.

I knew I wanted to feel sexy and empowered. The gold dress was a statement. I wanted to feel my curves.



What got you interested in drag?

This may sound so cliché, but Beyoncé is what got me interested in drag.



Describe your performing persona.

Confidant, sex appeal, glamour, and high energy.



Any titles or pageants under your belt?

Nope, I’m just a showgirl who loves performing.



What’s on your bucket list?

Go on a cruise.

Plans for the holidays?

I’m going to spend time with my family in my hometown.



What does “the season of giving” mean to you?

Spending time with loved ones and being thankful for life. The season of giving means giving gifts to friends and family to show how much you care about them.



Most memorable moment as a performer?

Having my family come see me on show for the first time.



Most embarrassing moment on stage?

One time I was wearing a corset and did a split, and the corset tore open in front of everyone.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

To uplift people and share my world.



Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

The government needs to stop worrying about LGBTQ people and focus on more important issues like gun control.



What are your favorite hangout spots?

Crocker Bar, Club Play, and South Beach; all located in Montrose.

Do you have a drag family?

I started my gay family many years ago. We call ourselves “Moguls.” Most of them have been with me since they were 16 years old, and they are now adults. They really get on my last nerve, but I would not change them for the world.



What’s your guilty pleasure?

My guilty pleasure is sitting home, watching CNN, and eating and eating Blue Bell ice cream.



Describe your aesthetic.

Big hair and an over-the-top dance costume.



What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

I must have an overcoat for my performances.



#TeamSwiftie or #TeamBeyhive?

Duh. #TeamBeyhive



What would people be surprised to know about you?

People would be surprised to know that I am a virgin.



What was your dream job as a child?

I wanted to be a choreographer so bad.



Who is your celebrity crush?

Aron Perrie.



Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Do you! Be yourself, invest in your drag and always be polite.



Who is your favorite drag character from media and why?

Shangela because she is always so professional, entertaining and polished. I loved her glow up.



Where can fans see you perform?

I perform around town a few times a month. However, you can catch me once a month at the Montrose Country Club, formerly known as Rich’s.



Which candy/dessert would best describe you and why?

Snickers Bar because it is packed with a mixture of different elements. That describes my personality because I’m talented in so many areas.



What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

Patience. Everything will come in due time.



What’s your life’s mantra?

Things can be worse. Be grateful.



What advice would you share with your younger self?

Don’t rush; take your time.



How would you describe Greater Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

High energy queens who are glamorous and love to entertain.



Follow Marci Mogul on Instagram @MichaelvsMarci

