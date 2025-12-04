Photos

Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Supply Drive at Eureka Heights

November 20, 2025

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce held its annual food and supply drive and community celebration at Eureka Heights Brew Co. The drive was a benefit for Tony’s Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-25, by providing a safe space, key services, and valuable programming.

Sponsors of the event included Arca Continental, H-E-B, Eureka Heights Brew Co., Silver Eagle, Sysco, and many others.

The mission of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce is to accelerate economic opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community through a strong network of allies, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships.

