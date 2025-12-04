Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Breakfast and Supply Drive at Cadillac Bar

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly Third Thursday Breakfast at Cadillac Bar. This month’s guest speaker was Houston Chronicle business columnist Chris Tomlinson.

The event also included a food and supply drive benefitting Tony’s Place, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-25, by providing a safe space, key services, and valuable programming.

Sponsors of the event included Arca Continental, H-E-B, Eureka Heights Brew Co., Silver Eagle, Sysco, and many others.

The mission of the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce is to accelerate economic opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community through a strong network of allies, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships.